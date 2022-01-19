India vs Ireland Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: Raghuvanshi, Harnoor start for India after IRE elect to bowl
- India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: Nishant Sindhu-led Team India takes on Ireland at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Follow IND U19 vs IRE U19 Live Score & Updates from the U19 World Cup Group B fixture.
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: After starting their campaign with a comfortable win over South Africa, high-flying India are set to take on Ireland in their second Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup. The four-time champions overcame the Protea challenge in the opener by registering a 45-run win at the Province Stadium, Guyana. Skipper Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal were the stars for India with the bat and ball. Dhull, who scored 82 off 100 deliveries, added vital 71 runs with Shaikh Rasheed (31) for the third to resurrect the Indian innings and present his bowlers with a decent 232-run total to defend. Ostwal then ran through the opposition batting unit and finished with figures of 5 for 28. Raj Bawa was the perfect support from the other end, picking up four wickets while giving away 47 runs and playing a key role in bundling out South Africa for just 187.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:43 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Hat-trick of boundaries!
Short and wide against Raghuvanshi and he hit that away for a four. Another two poor deliveries by Humphreys and Raghuvanshi punished him again! 12 runs off three deliveries.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:41 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Updates: Five off the Sherzad's over
Harnoor's lovely wristwork led to thefirst boundary of the contest. Humphreys is back to continue his spell.
India 6/0 after 2 overs
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:38 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: First boundary!
Sherzad idolises Brett Lee and we can see a bit of that in his slingy action. Harnoor, meanwhile, has flicked it away to mid-wicket for a four! First boundary!
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:35 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Just one off the first over
Humphreys starts by giving away just one in the opening over. Muzamil Sherzad comes in the attack next.
India 1/0 after 1 over
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:31 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Raghuvanshi & Harnoor open for India
Raghuvanshi & Harnoor are in the middle to open the Indian innings. For Ireland, Matthew Humphreys opens the attack with his left-arm orthodox spin.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:26 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Minutes away from live action
Both teams are in the middle for the national anthems. Expect a cracking contest today at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:21 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Indian colts look to leave their mark
Future stars get a big stage to shine here and it will be interesting to see how Garv Sangwan and Aneeshwar Gautam perform today. They certainly have big shoes to fill in!
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:17 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: No Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed today
The skipper and his deputy are “rested” for the contest against Ireland U19. We are just minutes away from live action. Angkrish Raghuvanshi & Harnoor Singh set to open the innings for India.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:14 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Update: Pitch Report
"It is quite firm. Dried brown grass on the surface. It settles down quite nicely. The batsmen will enjoy themselves," says Samuel Badree on the surface.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:12 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Playing XIs of both teams
India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu(c), Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar
Ireland U19 (Playing XI): Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:08 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Dhull out of the contest!
"Yash is resting today. No injuries to him. We won the last game and would take the momentum forward. We would have batted first as such. One more change apart from Yash Dhull sitting out," said Sindhu at the toss.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:04 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Toss Update
Ireland U19 win the toss and elect to bowl against India U19. Also, Nishant Sindhu is leading the Indian side.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 06:03 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Skipper Dhull all set to rectify ‘mistakes’
"Yes, I am happy with my performance but I want to ensure that the mistakes I committed in this game are not repeated and carried forward into the next game," Dhull had said after the team's win over SA.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:57 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Toss coming up
Just moments away from the toss at the Brian Lara Stadium! Expect a cracking contest here.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:52 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: IND and IRE set their sights on two more points
India and Ireland are leading the Group B table with two points each under their belt. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:47 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Cox in focus
Joshua Cox was the top performer for Ireland in their previous game against Uganda. He scored unbeaten 111 to help his side notch up 236/9 on the scoreboard. Matthew Humphreys (4/25) was brilliant with the ball as the Ireland bowling unit bundled out the opposition for 197.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:43 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Two big games coming up
The contest begins at 6:30 PM IST and we are just minutes away from the flip of coin! Also, in the other match of the day, Australia will take on Scotland in a Group D game in Basseterre.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:41 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19: How good was Vicky Ostwal's bowling show against SA?
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:39 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Early wickets the key
Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Raj Bawa had ordinary outings against the Proteas and the pace duo will also look to shine in this fixture and pluck early wickets.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:36 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: All eyes on Harnoor Singh
Harnoor was India's leading run-getter in the Asia Cup with 251 runs in five games. He had also hit a ton against Australia in the warm-up fixture but managed to score just 1 in the opener against South Africa. He is expected to score plenty of runs in the tournament!
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:32 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Updates: Skipper Dhull to the rescue
Dhull had anchored the Indian innings versus South Africa after they lost openers Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early. The innings was also bolstered by contributions coming from Nishant Sidhu (27), Raj Bawa (13), and Kushal Tambe (35). The unit would look for an improved batting performance against Ireland.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:23 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Updates: An exciting match-up awaits fans!
Both India and Ireland have registered wins in their opening fixtures. While India beat South Africa, Ireland defeated Uganda by 39 runs.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:21 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Updates: IND chasing record fifth title
India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. They are placed in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:19 PM
India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC 19 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture between India and Ireland at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Looking to continue winning run and unearth plenty of talent en route to the title, India take on Ireland in their second match of the tournament. The Yash Dhull-led side is among favourites to lift the trophy, having won the recent U-19 Asia Cup and registered wins versus hosts West Indies and Australia in the warm-up fixtures of the showpiece event. The Boys in Blue also beat South Africa Under-19 in their opener to start their campaign on a positive note.