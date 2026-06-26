IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Shreyas Iyer era dawns for India in T20Is

IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube.(PTI)

IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India begin a short two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast, with the first game carrying the feel of a fresh start rather than a routine bilateral. Shreyas Iyer leads India's T20I side into a new phase, while the spotlight will also fall on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is in line for a much-anticipated international debut after a rapid rise through IPL 2026. Ireland, under new full-time T20I captain Lorcan Tucker, have their own reset underway and will look to use home conditions at the Civil Service Cricket Club to test India's younger core. With Ireland missing several experienced names through injury and India looking to expand their options, the series opener offers both teams a useful early marker in the next T20 cycle. ...Read More