IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Shreyas Iyer era dawns for India in T20Is
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India take on Ireland in the first T20I today at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. While interest is at peak about how India fare under their new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, eyes are also on the potential international debut of India's boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India begin a short two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast, with the first game carrying the feel of a fresh start rather than a routine bilateral. Shreyas Iyer leads India's T20I side into a new phase, while the spotlight will also fall on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is in line for a much-anticipated international debut after a rapid rise through IPL 2026. Ireland, under new full-time T20I captain Lorcan Tucker, have their own reset underway and will look to use home conditions at the Civil Service Cricket Club to test India's younger core. With Ireland missing several experienced names through injury and India looking to expand their options, the series opener offers both teams a useful early marker in the next T20 cycle. ...Read More
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- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 05:01:35 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Iyer's captaincy has been earned not gifted
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer's India captaincy is not a random experiment. He first took charge in the IPL under pressure and led Delhi to their maiden final, and later captained KKR to the 2024 title, following it up by taking PBKS to the final in 2025. For a young Indian side entering a new cyle, Iyer brings both dressing-room calm and proven T20 leadership.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 04:46:00 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India enter post-World Cup rset mode
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India have made six changes from their T20 World Cup-winning squad. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh are out of the Ireland group. In come Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Price Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Suryansh Shedge, making this a clear first step into the new T20I cycle.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 04:31:53 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi has already owned India colours
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavnshi's rise is not just an IPL story. In India colours, he has already hit a 58-ball U19 Test hundred, smashed 175 in an Under 19 World Cup final, and then made 94 off 29 balls for India A in a title clash. That is why this possible senior debut feels earned, not gifted.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 04:22:31 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi will enter rare teenage debut club
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his India debut today, he will enter one of cricket's rarest lists. International cricket has seen debutants before, from Hasan Raza at 14 to Sachin Tendulkar at 16, but India have almost never pushed someone thins young into the seior arena. That alone makes this possible debut historic.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 04:09:02 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi's IPL numbers force India's hand
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection is no longer built on promise. The 15-year-old has already crossed 1,000 IPL runs in just 23 matches and topped the 2026 season with 776 runs. Add a record six-hitting campaign to that, and India are not merely investing in potential, they are rewarding impact.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 04:00:38 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Young India face early Ireland test
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India's new-look T20I group gets an immediate chance to show its range against Ireland in Belfast. With Shreyas Iyer leading and fresh faces pushing for attention, the visitors will want more than just a win. For Ireland, this is a chance to pressure India early and turn home conditions into a genuine contest.