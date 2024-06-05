T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Rohit Sharma's IND eye strong start, eyes on Virat Kohli's batting spot
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score, IND vs IRE: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will look to begin their T20 WC campaign with a victory.
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score, IND vs IRE: Team India will begin its highly-anticipated T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday as the side faces Ireland in its opening match in New York. The side enjoyed a stellar outing in the only warm-up match it played last week, decimating Bangladesh by 60 runs; Virat Kohli didn't take part in the game, and the combination that India would field at the game will draw significant interest tonight....Read More
India will be eager to end their ICC trophy drought, which is now in its 10 years. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have each won international trophies, but they are all keen to change the narrative surrounding the ‘underachieving’ Indian side. Last year’s ODI World Cup ended in heartbreak for India; Rohit was visibly upset after the final, hiding his tears as he walked off the field. Kohli, despite his outstanding performance, could only watch as the trophy slipped away.
At 37, this could be Rohit Sharma’s last World Cup in white-ball cricket. It’s unlikely he will play in the next T20 World Cup in India or the 50-over World Cup in South Africa in 2027, making this tournament even more significant for him.
The batting order for India presents its own challenges when the side takes on Ireland. With too many options at the top, the team might have to leave out Yashasvi Jaiswal to fit in both Rohit and Kohli. Rishabh Pant’s performance at No. 3 in a practice game was promising, and Hardik Pandya’s form with the ball will be crucial. If Pandya can bowl three overs per game, it allows India to play Shivam Dube and add an extra spinner.
Ireland is no longer considered a minnow in T20 cricket. They recently beat Pakistan and have players with IPL experience, like Josh Little, and dangerous batsmen in Balbirnie, Stirling, and Tector. India must be careful not to underestimate them before facing Pakistan later in the tournament.
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland full squad
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: India full squad
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Hello and welcome!
T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match! Rohit Sharma's men will look to kickstart their campaign with a win over the Irish side, and major interest will be on the combination – particularly in the batting order – that the Indian team will field on Wednesday.