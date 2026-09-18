India vs Japan Asian Games Live streaming: When and where to watch women's cricket quarter-final live on TV and online

India are all set to take on Japan, as the women's cricket team begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in the quarter-final of the tournament at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. This will be the fourth and final quarter-final of the competition, and Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be looking to brush past the hosts and enter the semi-final.

Harmanpreet Kaur. (BCCI Women/X) (HT_PRINT)

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India come into the tournament with massive momentum in their stride. They recently won their record-extending 8th Women's Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the 2026 final. In fact, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their five matches on the trot by comprehensive margins.

India won the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games, and Harmanpreet Kaur will aim to repeat the feat and thus start their campaign off with a win. However, if Japan somehow manage to create an upset, then India will be knocked out of the Asian Games in their very first game.

Deep Dive When is the India vs Japan women's cricket quarter-final in the Asian Games? The India vs Japan women's cricket quarter-final will be played on Friday, September 18, starting at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss at 10 AM IST. What are the locations for the quarter-final matches in the Asian Games cricket tournament? The India vs Japan women's cricket quarter-final will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshini, Japan. How can I watch the India vs Japan women's cricket quarter-final live? The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online via the SonyLIV app and website.

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Squads:

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{{^usCountry}} India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), G. Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma, Pratika Rawal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), G. Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma, Pratika Rawal. {{/usCountry}}

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Japan: Mai Yanagida (captain), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato, Elena Kusuda, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi, Nonoha Yasumoto.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final :

When will the India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final will be played on Friday, September 18. The contest will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final take place?

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The India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshini.

Which channels will telecast the India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final?

The India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2 India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final?

The India vs Japan Asian Games women's cricket quarter-final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.