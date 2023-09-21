News / Cricket / India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1: MAL-W win toss, opt to bowl vs Harmanpreet-less IND-W
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1: MAL-W win toss, opt to bowl vs Harmanpreet-less IND-W

Sep 21, 2023 06:34 AM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score: IND Women will face MAL Women at the Asian Games 2023 cricket. Follow latest updates from Hangzhou, China

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Aiming to begin their campaign on a positive note, India face Malaysia in the quarter-final of the women's cricket event, in the 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Thursday. Malaysia have won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Although the match is a quarterfinal, it is India's first match of the campaign. Malaysia Women topped their group and will face favourites India at the ZJUT Cricket Field. The Indian team will be led by Smriti Mandhana, in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been handed a two-match ban by ICC. Malaysia will be hoping to build on their form from the group stage, where they defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs. Cricket in the Asian Games will be played in T20I format. Also, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka got a direct entry into the quarterfinals and didn't feature in the group stage.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: National anthems!

    Both teams are on the pitch for their respective national anthems!

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Playing XIs

    IND-W: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    MAL-W: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: MAL-W win toss, opt to bowl

    Malaysia Women have won the toss and opted to bowl vs India!

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Toss delayed due to rain

    There was some rain but it has cleared now! Toss to start in few minutes!

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Other fixtures

    Pakistan vs Indonesia (Quarterfinal): Thursday, 11:30 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Thailand (Quarterfinal): Friday, 6:30 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Quarterfinal): Friday, 11:30 AM IST

  • Sep 21, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Cricket's return

    Cricket is returning to the Asian Games after nine years and this is the first time India has sent a squad for the competition. India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka got a bye to the quarter-finals, and didn't feature in the group stage.

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: T20I format

    Women's cricket at the Asian Games 2023 will be played in the T20I format, and will take place from September 19-28. All games will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - the top-four ranked teams in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings as of June 1, 2023, are the top seeds and will start directly from the quarter-final stage.

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: No Harmanpreet Kaur for IND W

    India will be regular captain Harmanpreet, who has been suspended by ICC for two matches for her outburst during on ODI vs Bangladesh. Mandhana will lead the squad in her absence.

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Squads

    IND W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Titas Sadhu

    MAL W: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Wan Nor Zulaika

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Games 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asian Games women's cricket match between India and Malaysia. Stay tuned folks!

