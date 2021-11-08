India Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NAM; Virat Kohli to play last game as T20I captain
- IND vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli's India take on Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia in their final Super 12 match in Dubai. This game marks the final outing for Kohli as the nation's T20I captain. Follow India vs Namibia live score and updates on the live blog.
India Vs Namibia Live Score: Virat Kohli will sign off from T20I captaincy of the national team today as India face Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. Since New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets on Sunday to make the semifinals, IND are out of contention. Not many experts and fans would have envisioned India's ouster in the Super 12 stage but this is cricket and anything can happen. For Gerhard Erasmus' NAM, it will be agreat opportunity to face a quality side like India, who head into this contest on the back of two rampaging wins. Irrespective of the IND vs NAM result, expect both teams to put their best foot forward.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:23 PM
IND vs NAM Live: Venue Insights, Dubai - Part 1
Highest Team Total:
211/3 By Sri Lanka Against Pakistan In 2013.
Lowest Team Total:
55/10 By West Indies Against England In 2021.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:21 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: One of the modern greats, is Rohit Sharma
o Only Babar Azam has scored more fifty-plus scores since 2017 than Rohit in T20Is.
• Moreover, Rohit averages 43.72 in neutral venues in T20Is – 2nd best batting average among 75 batters who has batted in 20 innings in neutral venues in T20Is.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:18 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: The story of Rohit Sharma
Along with his opening partner KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma provided the perfect start to the chase against Scotland in the last match.
• Although, he was dismissed only for 30, which he scored at the SR of 187.50.
• Notably, since 2017, it seems Rohit’s approach has been changed and has become more attacking than it was before.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:15 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup: IND's main man in T20Is
Moreover, in away T20Is, Jadeja has been better with the ball since 2019.
o In addition, Jadeja’s economy has been above 7 in only 2 matches since 2019 in away T20Is.
• Furthermore, Jadeja’s economy of 5.82 in away T20Is since 2019 is the 5th best among 29 spinners from Test playing nations who have bowled 25 or more overs.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:13 PM
India vs Namibia T20 Live Score: The Ravindra Jadeja show
Ravindra Jadeja bowled a brilliant spell in the last match against Scotland by taking 3 wickets for 15 runs.
• Notably, since 2020, Jadeja’s numbers with the ball has been quite impressive.
Also, Jadeja has taken in 5 out of 7 innings in T20Is since 2020.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:11 PM
India vs Namibia Live Updates: Most wins in UAE since 2019 in T20Is
Namibia -11
Netherlands - 8
UAE - 8
Iraeland- 7
PNG- 6
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:09 PM
India vs Namibia Live Score: Best win% among Associate teams in T20Is since 2019
Romania - 17 matches | 15 wins | 2 losses | win %- 88.24
Spain - 14 matches | 11 wins | 3 losses | win %- 78.57
Namibia - 29 matches | 21 wins | 8 losses | win %- 72.,41
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:06 PM
India vs Namibia- The Rise of Nambia- Part 3
o 5 out of Namibia’s 8 defeats in T20Is since 2019 has come against Test-playing nations.
• Moreover, Namibia’s win percentage of 72.41 since 2019 in T20Is is the 3rd best among 41 Associate teams who has played 10 or more matches in the format.
o Namibia’s 21 T20I wins since 2019 is also the joint 4th most among all teams (including Test-playing nations).
• Furthermore, 11 out of 21 wins of Namibia since 2019 in T20Is has come in UAE.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:04 PM
IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: The Rise of Nambia- Part 2
• Namibia has played 8 ODIs since their return in 2019, won 5 and lost 3.
• But they have done exceedingly well in the shortest format of the game.
• Since 2019, they have won 21 out of their 29 T20Is and lost only 8.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:02 PM
India vs Namibia Live Updates: 1 hour to go for the all-important toss
We already know how big a role the toss plays in Dubai. Can Virat Kohli win his final toss as T20I captain?
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:00 PM
India vs Namibia Live: The Rise of Nambia- Part 1
Namibian cricket team became an Associate member of ICC in 1992.
• It took them 11 years for their international debut in 2003 during the ICC ODI World Cup.
• However, after the ODI World Cup 2003, Namibia lost its international status, and it took 16 years more to comeback in international cricket in 2019.
-
IND vs NAM Live Updates: Wiese also impressive with the ball
Besides his batting, Wiese has been decent with the ball as well with 6 wickets from 7 matches in the tournament so far.
• He is only the 6th allrounder to achieve the double of 200+ runs and 5+ wickets in a T20I series/tournament
o Also, Wiese is only the 2nd allrounder to achieve this feat in a single T20 World Cup after Shane Watson.
o Notably, Wiese also has the best average different among the 6 allrounders with this feat.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:56 PM
Best batting average by associate players in a single ICC T20 World Cup (MIN: 5 Inns)
Tom Cooper (NL) -7 matches | 231 runs | Average - 57.75 | Year - 2014
Najibullah Zadran (AFG) -7 matches | 103 runs | Average - 51.50 | Year - 2016
2016 David Wiese (NAM) -7 matches | 201 runs | Average- 50.25 | Year- 2021
JJ Smit (NAM) - 7 matches | 69 runs | Average - 34.50 | Year - 2021
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:54 PM
IND vs NAM: Wiese firing with the bat
•Wiese is also the 4th highest run-getter in this edition of the T20 World Cup.
• Moreover, Wiese has scored 201 runs in this T20 World Cup at an average of 50.25.
o Wiese is also 1 of the 2 players from Namibia to score a fifty in this T20 World Cup.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:52 PM
IND vs NAM: How good has David Wiese been for Namibia?
David Wiese is certainly among the most underrated allrounder in T20Is.
• So far in this edition of T20 World Cup, Wiese has scored 201 runs from 7 matches.
• This is the 4th most runs scored by an Associate player in a single T20 World Cup.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:50 PM
India vs Namibia Live: KL Rahul entered elite company
Fastest 50s in T20 World Cups (balls)
12 Yuvraj Singh v Eng Durban 2007
17 Stephan Myburgh v Ire Sylhet 2014
18 Glenn Maxwell v Pak Mirpur 2014
18 KL Rahul v Sco Dubai 2021
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:47 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Biggest win
Winning with most balls to spare for India in T20Is: In terms of winning a T20I with most balls remaining, this was India's best performance yet.
81 vs Scotland, Dubai 2021
59 vs UAE, Mirpur 2016
41 vs Zimbabwe, Harare 2016
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:45 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup: What a passage of play that was
Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is:
82/2 v Sco Dubai 2021
78/2 v SA Joburg 2018
77/1 v SL Nagpur 2009
76/1 v NZ Joburg 2007
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:43 PM
India vs Namibia T20 Live Score: India break plethora of records vs Scotland
Highest Powerplay totals in T20 WCs
91/1 Net v Ire Sylhet 2014
89/3 Eng v SA Mumbai 2016
83/0 WI v Aus The Oval 2009
83/0 SA v Eng Mumbai 2016
82/2 Ind v Sco Dubai 2021
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:40 PM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score: Ruthless batting show
India needed to chase the target in under 10 overs due to NRR issues but they didn't wait for too long. Rahul smashed an 18-ball 50 and Rohit hit 30 off 16 as India conquered the target in just 6.3 overs
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:36 PM
India vs Namibia Live Score: Menacing bowling attack came to life vs Scotland
Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, finally won a coin toss and opted to field. Scotland were bundled out for 85. Both Jadeja and Shami bagged 3/15 each
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:33 PM
India vs Namibia: India crush Scotland in 4th game
In their penultimate game, the Men in Blue needed to win big and they did exactly that by cruising to an 8-wicket win
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:30 PM
IND vs NAM Live: Clinical with the ball
In response, AFG could only post 144/7 in their 20 overs. Mohammed Shami bagged a three-fer, while Ashwin, who played his first T20I game after 4 years, returned with figures of 2/14 in 4 overs.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:26 PM
IND vs NAM Live Score: Highest total of the tournament
A change in venue did prove to be useful as India thwarted Afghanistan by 66 runs to improve their Net Run Rate. Batting first, they posted 210/2 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed 74, while KL hit 69. Then Pant and Pandya, scoring 27 and 35 respectively, provided a strong finish.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:23 PM
IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Back on track
Finally, in their 3rd game of the tournament, India got off the mark in the points table with their first win.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:20 PM
India vs Namibia Live Updates: Superb batting from NZ
In response, the Kiwis chased down the target in just 14.3 overs. Darly Mitchell smashed 49 before skipper Kane Williamson (33*) finished the job.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:16 PM
India vs Namibia Live: Sodhi, Santner bring back 2016
During the 2016 edition, spinner Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner troubled India. 5 years later, the story was no different. While Sodhi bagged 2/17 in 4 overs, Mitchell recorded 0/15 in 4 overs. India could only post 110/7 in 20 overs.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:13 PM
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Live: More misery against New Zealand
It went from bad to worse for India against New Zealand in their second Super 12 fixture against the Black Caps
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:10 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen shine
In the first innings, India posted 151/7 in 20 overs and it was Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who rocked the opposition with figures of 3/31 in 4 overs.
In response, Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) stitched a memorable 152-run stand to take the side home in 17.5 overs.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:06 PM
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup: Opening game disaster vs Pakistan
India entered the tournament as favorites and with a 12-0 record against neighbours Pakistan in ICC World Cup. However, that streak came to an end as Pakistan pulled off a magnificent 10-wicket win in Dubai
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:03 PM
India vs Namibia T20 Live Score: India's journey so far
How have India fared so far in this tournament? Let's take a look
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 05:00 PM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score: First-ever T20I meeting
India and Namibia will meet for the first time in a T20I. They have encountered only once in international cricket in 2003 during the World Cup at Pietermaritzburg.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 04:56 PM
India vs Namibia Live Score: Rohit Sharma likely candidate
If rumours are to be believed, opener Rohit Sharma is likely to take over the reins from Virat Kohli and he does seem like a strong candidate as he won 5 IPL titles.
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 04:54 PM
India vs Namibia: Final hurrah for Virat Kohli
This will be Virat Kohli's final hurrah as the T20I captain of the side. A few weeks back, he decided to step down from the role to focus on his batting
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 04:50 PM
India vs Namibia Live, T20 World Cup
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of another T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash between India and Namibia being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. This encounter marks the final match for Kohli as T20I captain of the side and also for the Ravi Shastri-led coaching staff. Hence, the 'Men in Blue' would look to give a fitting farewell to some of the most important people in Indian cricket.