Home / Cricket / ‘Attacking red ball player’: Former selector explains how Shreyas Iyer can counter New Zealand spinners
‘Attacking red ball player’: Former selector explains how Shreyas Iyer can counter New Zealand spinners

The former selector backed Shreyas to play a bigger role if New Zealand decide to field three spinners, something which Kiwi coach Gary Stead has already spoken about.
Shreyas Iyer with India coach Rahul Dravid (Twitter/BCCI )
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to make his Test debut in the first encounter against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed the same in the pre-match press conference held earlier in the day.  

Ahead of Iyer's debut, former national selector Jatin Paranjpe heaped praises about the 26-year-old and called him an “attacking red-ball format”. 

"We have seen him (Shreyas) playing white ball cricket, so I think the majority of people don’t know that he is a really good red-ball player as well, a modern red ball player and an attacking red ball player," the former selector was quoted as saying by PTI.   

“I think, this entire (thing) about making debut at home is a very favourable for any player and it will be advantageous for Shreyas as well,” he added.

Prajnape, who has played four ODIs, also backed Shreyas to play a bigger role if New Zealand decide to field three spinners, something which Kiwi coach Gary Stead has already spoken about.  

“And if they play three spinners, I think it will be even more advantageous because he has been brought up on these kinds of tracks so I think I am just hoping that he gets in and if he gets in, I am sure he will do well.”  

"It is a huge opportunity, no doubt about it. It has come through some luck for him, some misfortune for somebody else, but that is the way it goes,” Paranjpe stated.

The 26-year-old Iyer has been a regular face in India's white-ball setup ever since his T20I debut against New Zealand in New Delhi in November 2017 

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dharamshala in December 2017. 

