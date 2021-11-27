India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: More amber and red for umpires in Green Park Test

“My decision is out. You are on screen now. You can reverse your decision,” TV umpire Anil Chaudhary’s message to umpire Virendra Sharma provided a light moment in the commentators’ box. The official had in fact given Kane Williamson leg before off fast bowler Umesh Yadav at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 and the New Zealand skipper’s review only confirmed the decision.

A commentator pointed out that the umpire was only confirming his original decision—Chaudhary inadvertently used “reverse” for “retain”—home officials Menon and Virendra Sharma have had a testing time in the Green Park stadium contest.

The travel and quarantine issues due to the pandemic means home umpires continue to be posted for bilateral matches, though it can sometimes bring extra pressure on them. And that can lead to lighter moments like Chaudhary’s slip of tongue, or more serious ones.

New Zealand had referrals supported by modern technology to thank as Chaudhary’s review saved Tom Latham thrice and Will Young once on Friday. Three were leg-before appeals that were upheld despite a nick on to the pad.

It was India’s turn on Saturday. Frustrated as New Zealand’s openers raised a 151-run opening partnership, Ravichandran Ashwin finally got Young to edge to substitute wicket-keeper KS Bharat, only for the appeal to be turned down. Bharat, who gave a fine display in India’s fightback, ran towards Ashwin furiously seeking a review. Replays confirmed the healthy outside edge and the decision was reversed and India finally had their breakthrough.

Ashwin got into a running argument with Menon in the post-lunch session. The spinner’s leg before appeal against Latham had been turned down—India chose not to review and replays suggested it was a close call. Ashwin patted Menon’s back at the end of his over and the tension between the two seemed to build.

The real drama began thereafter when Ashwin, bowling round the wicket, started going across the stumps and in front of the umpire on his follow-through. Menon cautioned the bowler from doing that, leading to an argument between the two. One aspect that was raised by experts was whether the umpire can stop Ashwin if he was not running on the danger area. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane joined Ashwin to discuss the issue.

Coach Rahul Dravid was seen leaving his seat at the team's dug out, perhaps to have a quick word on the issue with former teammate and friend, Javagal Srinath, ICC match referee for the Test.

The first confident decision in the New Zealand innings by Virendra Sharma came just before lunch when he gave Williamson out. His decision to go for a confirmatory review of Latham’s dismissal by stumping through left everyone bemused as the batter was well outside the crease.

“The Indian umpires should just take a little more time before taking their decisions. It’s not that they are doing a bad job, but why give a chance for criticism?” former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had said recently while doing commentary.

