India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: BCCI issues update on Mohammed Siraj's absence

Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a finger injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed ahead of the game in Ranchi.

The BCCI informed that Siraj got a “web split on his left hand” while fielding on his own delivery during the final over of the New Zealand innings in the first T20I.

“UPDATE: MD Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI wrote on their official Twitter profile.

Siraj registered figures of 1/39 in four overs in the Jaipur game, which also marked his return to T20Is for the first time since 2018.

Harshal Patel, who plays alongside Siraj for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has replaced Siraj in the Indian XI for the second match. The bowler is also making his Team India debut with his appearance, following a call-up to the side after a stellar outing in IPL 2021.

Harshal was the highest wicket-taker in the edition with 32 wickets, having played a key role in the side's campaign to the playoffs of the tournament.