India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Martin Guptill goes past Virat Kohli's world record in shortest format

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past Virat Kohli for most runs in T20Is during the second match of the series against India in Ranchi. Guptill was only 10 runs behind Kohli's record ahead of the second T20I.

Guptill achieved the feat in his 111th T20I, going past Kohli's 3,227 runs in the shortest format of the game. The opener went past Kohli in the very first over of the game, slamming Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 14 runs.

The Kiwi opener was on course of going past Virat Kohli in the first T20I, but was succumbed to a slower delivery from Deepak Chahar after scoring an impressive 70 off just 42 deliveries. Guptill's innings was key to New Zealand scoring a competitive score of 164/6 in 20 overs. However, the side faced a five-wicket defeat as India chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Guptill made a brilliant return to form in the 1st T20I of the series, having endured a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup final against Australia where he scored 28 off 35 deliveries.

India's newly-appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma is not far behind in the list of highest run-getters in the shortest format of the game, however. Rohit, with 3,086 runs in 117 T20Is, is third on the list and is closing on the former Indian T20I captain Kohli.

Here is the list of highest run-scorers in T20Is:

1- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 3,231*2 - Virat Kohli (India) - 3,2273 - Rohit Sharma (India) - 3,086