India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Will India make changes in final game? Rohit Sharma answers

Rohit Sharma won his first T20I series since being appointed as the full-time captain of the T20 side earlier this month, as India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second game of the three-match series in Ranchi. India chased down the 154-run target with 16 balls to spare, with Rohit, along with opening partner KL Rahul slamming half-centuries in the run-chase.

India opted to rest a number of senior players for the T20I series including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja among others, with two players making their debut across the two games and a number of others making a comeback.

Even with the T20 series already in the bag, Rohit Sharma insisted that there are less likely to be any tweaks to the winning combination.

“It is early to think about changes in the next game. Whatever suits team India, we'll do that. We need to make sure we look after the guys who are playing now. They haven't played a lot either,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“For the guys who haven't played, their time will come, there are a lot of T20s,” said the Indian T20I captain.

In the second T20I, Harshal Patel made his debut for the Indian team, and returned impressive figures of 2/25. He was also named the player of the match.

“Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well,” Rohit Sharma said about the bowler.

