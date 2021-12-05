India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal posts heartwarming tweet on ‘special’ Test century

Team India's opening batter Mayank Agarwal made an exemplary return to form with a century and a half-century across the two innings of the second Test in Mumbai. The opener slammed 150 in the first innings of the Test against New Zealand, taking India to a competitive score of 325 before scoring a crucial 62 in the second.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Mayank's fourth Test ton and the opener said the memory of slamming the hundred will remain with him forever. This was Mayank's first 50+ score in 10 innings and there were significant speculations over his place in the Test squad ahead of the game in Mumbai.

ALSO READ| IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel breaks Ian Botham's 41-year old record in incredible feat against India

"Grit, Determination & Resilience. A test hundred is always special and this one will remain forever so," Mayank tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The right-handed batter followed his century with a brisk 62 as he opened the innings alongside Cheteswar Pujara.

Mayank's knocks across the two innings have added to the selection headache for the upcoming tour of South Africa. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- the first-choice openers -- set to return, both Mayank and Shubman Gill have put out strong performances in the two-Test series.

Earlier on Day 3, Mayank was hit on his right forearm and as a result, he didn't take the field in the second innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test against New Zealand. Shubman Gill too didn't take the field after being hit during fielding in the first innings on Saturday.

India dominated Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the only positive for the visitors on Sunday as Kiwis score read 140/5 at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON