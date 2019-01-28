India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Live cricket score in Mount Maunganui: Bhuvneshwar strikes, Guptill departs, NZ 2 down

Live updates: New Zealand bat first. Hardik Pandya is in the playing XI, he replaces Vijay Shankar. MS Dhoni is sore and misses out and is replaced by Dinesh Karthik. New Zealand have included Mitchell Santner. This one is a high-scoring ground and New Zealand need to hit the ground running. (Full scorecard)

Follow Ind vs NZ live updates below -

8:02 hrs IST Potent new ball attack India have now picked up 2+ wickets in the opening powerplay in each of their last ten ODIs. #NZvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019





7:59 hrs IST Guptill OUT Well, after dominating Bhuvneshwar in the previous over, Bhuvi strikes back. Back of a length ball on off, seaming away a touch, Guptill drives on the up, nicks it to Dinesh Karthik. New Zealand have been rocked early. Over to Ross and Kane!





7:50 hrs IST Guptill looking good The right-hander has looked good without any significant score in the series so far. The pitch is flat and a perfect one for him to dig in and go for the big score. That six over mid-wicket sure is a positive sign. And a 4 to end the over





7:38 hrs IST Munro is flashy. and OUT Length ball biffed over the top of the bowler for a four, Shami then hits back with a perfect seaming delivery which is nicked, but is dropped by Dinesh Karthik who dives to his left and drops it. Shami comes back and gets rid of Munro who is caught by Rohit at first slip





7:30 hrs IST We are ready to roll Martin Guptill to take first strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. And we are off. let’s go, first ball on the money, pushed to mid on for a quick run to get the innings underway





7:08 hrs IST Playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal





7:08 hrs IST Kohli speaks Same thing, we would’ve wanted to bat first. Under the lights, we felt the ball came on better. We were quite satisfied, I personally would like to get the scoring rate up. In the last game, we could’ve got to 340. Couple of changes. MS has got a sore hamstring, Karthik comes back. Hardik comes in place of Vijay Shankar. It’s brilliant, especially if you look at our away performances. It’s great to have two guys who can pick wickets in the middle overs.





7:03 hrs IST Kane wins the toss Williamson: We are going to bat. Looks like a good surface, a used surface. One change for us. Santner comes in. It will help the spinners I guess. There has been glimpses, we need to get some partnerships with the bat and need to step up. If we play our best cricket, we can beat anybody. It’s important we execute our plans.





6:51 hrs IST Ready for the World Cup? Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes so. “At this stage also we can say this team is ready. Most of the players pick themselves, even the spinners - numbers suggest that they are the ones who are changing the momentum in the middle overs and putting pressure on the opponents. The fast bowlers are ticking the boxes by picking early wickets and giving spinners the platform to dominate; then you have the top three batsmen who are so consistent”.





6:42 hrs IST First look of the pitch It's a nice and windy afternoon here at the Bay Oval.



A look at the pitch for the 3rd ODI #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pbbaSBhEgf — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019



