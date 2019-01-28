India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Live cricket score in Mount Maunganui: Bhuvneshwar strikes, Guptill departs, NZ 2 down
India vs New Zealand: Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand from the Bay Oval.
8:02 hrs IST
Potent new ball attack
7:59 hrs IST
Guptill OUT
7:50 hrs IST
Guptill looking good
7:38 hrs IST
Munro is flashy. and OUT
7:30 hrs IST
We are ready to roll
7:08 hrs IST
Playing XIs
7:08 hrs IST
Kohli speaks
7:03 hrs IST
Kane wins the toss
6:51 hrs IST
Ready for the World Cup?
6:42 hrs IST
First look of the pitch
6:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: New Zealand bat first. Hardik Pandya is in the playing XI, he replaces Vijay Shankar. MS Dhoni is sore and misses out and is replaced by Dinesh Karthik. New Zealand have included Mitchell Santner. This one is a high-scoring ground and New Zealand need to hit the ground running. (Full scorecard)
Follow Ind vs NZ live updates below -
India have now picked up 2+ wickets in the opening powerplay in each of their last ten ODIs.
Guptill OUT
Well, after dominating Bhuvneshwar in the previous over, Bhuvi strikes back. Back of a length ball on off, seaming away a touch, Guptill drives on the up, nicks it to Dinesh Karthik. New Zealand have been rocked early. Over to Ross and Kane!
Guptill looking good
The right-hander has looked good without any significant score in the series so far. The pitch is flat and a perfect one for him to dig in and go for the big score. That six over mid-wicket sure is a positive sign. And a 4 to end the over
Munro is flashy. and OUT
Length ball biffed over the top of the bowler for a four, Shami then hits back with a perfect seaming delivery which is nicked, but is dropped by Dinesh Karthik who dives to his left and drops it. Shami comes back and gets rid of Munro who is caught by Rohit at first slip
We are ready to roll
Martin Guptill to take first strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. And we are off. let’s go, first ball on the money, pushed to mid on for a quick run to get the innings underway
Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kohli speaks
Same thing, we would’ve wanted to bat first. Under the lights, we felt the ball came on better. We were quite satisfied, I personally would like to get the scoring rate up. In the last game, we could’ve got to 340. Couple of changes. MS has got a sore hamstring, Karthik comes back. Hardik comes in place of Vijay Shankar. It’s brilliant, especially if you look at our away performances. It’s great to have two guys who can pick wickets in the middle overs.
Kane wins the toss
Williamson: We are going to bat. Looks like a good surface, a used surface. One change for us. Santner comes in. It will help the spinners I guess. There has been glimpses, we need to get some partnerships with the bat and need to step up. If we play our best cricket, we can beat anybody. It’s important we execute our plans.
Ready for the World Cup?
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes so.
“At this stage also we can say this team is ready. Most of the players pick themselves, even the spinners - numbers suggest that they are the ones who are changing the momentum in the middle overs and putting pressure on the opponents. The fast bowlers are ticking the boxes by picking early wickets and giving spinners the platform to dominate; then you have the top three batsmen who are so consistent”.
First look of the pitch
A look at the pitch for the 3rd ODI
A look at the pitch for the 3rd ODI #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pbbaSBhEgf
Hello and welcome
This is the chance for Virat Kohli to seal the deal before he goes on a well-deserved break. India have been professional and ruthless, New Zealand have been wayward and bereft of answers in the two matches so far. However, the hosts are a proud bunch and they would want to put in a convincing performance to take this series to the fourth match.
India’s team, barring the Hardik Pandya conundrum, looks settled and there is no reason why they cannot clinch this match and win the series with 2 matches to spare.
