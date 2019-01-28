ICC suspends Ambati Rayudu from bowling in international cricket

Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket by the International Cricket Council, a media release said on Monday. Rayudu, who had been reported during the first ODI against Australia, failed to submit a bowling action test in the given timeline and has hence been penalised.

“The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, which can be found here. The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action,” the ICC said in a media release.

The ICC further added, “The 33-year-old India player was reported on 13 January for a suspect action during the first one-day international of their series against Australia in Sydney. However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.”

Rayudu is currently part of the Indian team, which is playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The part-time off-spinner has so far picked up three wickets in his ODI career.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:41 IST