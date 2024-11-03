India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: IND spinners look to wrap NZ innings early

India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: The end of the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand approaches, as the endgame stands on the horizon for both teams ahead of a crucial chase for India on day three. New Zealand ended day two on 171/9, with a lead of 143 runs but only numbers 10 and 11 at the crease to try and extend the target for India to chase....Read More

The ball began to show extremely sharp turn through day two, with all the spinners finding joy from the pitch. This makes it a struggle for batters who are new at the crease, and making building partnerships a crucial element of successfully batting on this pitch.

India will be keen to quickly wrap up the final wicket, with Ravindra Jadeja gunning for a second five-fer in the match to cap an excellent performance with the ball in this match.

For India, key will be to find runs at the top of the order. Although it will likely be a manageable chase for a team with the quality and depth present in the Indian squad, there will be concerns regarding the batting form of multiple players in the team, especially the senior members in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With confidence low in the pair ahead of the crucial five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month, it would do a world of good for them individually and for the morale of the team as a whole if they can get runs under their belt at the Wankhede Stadium and reverse the two losses they have suffered against the Kiwis.

From a New Zealand standpoint, there are still plenty of possibilities to snatch a win on a pitch that has some demons that could help out the likes of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. As India demonstrated in the first innings, there is plenty of chances for India to self-combust and lose wickets in clusters, which could heap a ton of pressure onto the lower middle order for the hosts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will need to survive the key period where pacers will be in operation, with Rohit in particular struggling against Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke. A strong opening partnership will set the stage for the batters coming in next to play with confidence and guide India home in a tricky chase.

India’s first innings saw Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill steady the ship after a rocky spell to end day one. The pair counter-punched to score at a quick rate and put India in a strong position, putting on a 96-run partnership as both players cross their half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant was caught LBW by Ish Sodhi, which caused a period of concern for India, as they lost the next three wickets for just 24 runs. Shubman Gill got into the 90s, but was undone, and some late big-hitting from Washington Sundar was enough for India to generate a slight lead. Sundar would have tried to extend it even further, but Akash Deep was run-out for the final wicket to bring a close to the Indian innings.

In response, New Zealand were knocked back early as Akash Deep swung one through Tom Latham’s defence to break the stumps. Will Young and Devon Conway began rebuilding to erase the lead soon after lunch, but was caught at slips following a Washington Sundar delivery that turned and bounced sharply. Rachin Ravindra was next to depart to cap off a disappointing Test, as he charged down the pitch but got nowhere near the ball against Ashwin, stumped by some good glovework from Pant.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell did well to consolidate the innings from that point, but Jadeja struck as Ashwin took a fine high catch after Mitchell miscued an attempted aerial drive. A couple of quick wickets fell after that point, as New Zealand suffered a collapse of their own, going from 94-3 to 150-8.

Glenn Phillips dealt a couple of big hits to keep the scoring ticking, but was bowled off a brilliant Ashwin carrom ball, before another carrom ball saw Young depart to a caught-and-bowled to the experienced off-spinner.

Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel took the attack before close of play, but Jadeja snuck one past Henry to knock his stumps over with the final delivery of the day, with India one wicket away from entering for their second innings with the bat.