India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: IND spinners look to wrap NZ innings early

India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Follow all the updates of day 3 of the third Test match between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: The end of the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand approaches, as the endgame stands on the horizon for both teams ahead of a crucial chase for India on day three. New Zealand ended day two on 171/9, with a lead of 143 runs but only numbers 10 and 11 at the crease to try and extend the target for India to chase....Read More
The ball began to show extremely sharp turn through day two, with all the spinners finding joy from the pitch. This makes it a struggle for batters who are new at the crease, and making building partnerships a crucial element of successfully batting on this pitch.
India will be keen to quickly wrap up the final wicket, with Ravindra Jadeja gunning for a second five-fer in the match to cap an excellent performance with the ball in this match.
For India, key will be to find runs at the top of the order. Although it will likely be a manageable chase for a team with the quality and depth present in the Indian squad, there will be concerns regarding the batting form of multiple players in the team, especially the senior members in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
With confidence low in the pair ahead of the crucial five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month, it would do a world of good for them individually and for the morale of the team as a whole if they can get runs under their belt at the Wankhede Stadium and reverse the two losses they have suffered against the Kiwis.
From a New Zealand standpoint, there are still plenty of possibilities to snatch a win on a pitch that has some demons that could help out the likes of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. As India demonstrated in the first innings, there is plenty of chances for India to self-combust and lose wickets in clusters, which could heap a ton of pressure onto the lower middle order for the hosts.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will need to survive the key period where pacers will be in operation, with Rohit in particular struggling against Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke. A strong opening partnership will set the stage for the batters coming in next to play with confidence and guide India home in a tricky chase.
India’s first innings saw Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill steady the ship after a rocky spell to end day one. The pair counter-punched to score at a quick rate and put India in a strong position, putting on a 96-run partnership as both players cross their half-centuries.
Rishabh Pant was caught LBW by Ish Sodhi, which caused a period of concern for India, as they lost the next three wickets for just 24 runs. Shubman Gill got into the 90s, but was undone, and some late big-hitting from Washington Sundar was enough for India to generate a slight lead. Sundar would have tried to extend it even further, but Akash Deep was run-out for the final wicket to bring a close to the Indian innings.
In response, New Zealand were knocked back early as Akash Deep swung one through Tom Latham’s defence to break the stumps. Will Young and Devon Conway began rebuilding to erase the lead soon after lunch, but was caught at slips following a Washington Sundar delivery that turned and bounced sharply. Rachin Ravindra was next to depart to cap off a disappointing Test, as he charged down the pitch but got nowhere near the ball against Ashwin, stumped by some good glovework from Pant.
Will Young and Daryl Mitchell did well to consolidate the innings from that point, but Jadeja struck as Ashwin took a fine high catch after Mitchell miscued an attempted aerial drive. A couple of quick wickets fell after that point, as New Zealand suffered a collapse of their own, going from 94-3 to 150-8.
Glenn Phillips dealt a couple of big hits to keep the scoring ticking, but was bowled off a brilliant Ashwin carrom ball, before another carrom ball saw Young depart to a caught-and-bowled to the experienced off-spinner.
Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel took the attack before close of play, but Jadeja snuck one past Henry to knock his stumps over with the final delivery of the day, with India one wicket away from entering for their second innings with the bat.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: R Ashwin gets his mojo back
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin got his mojo back courtesy of his old weapon - carrom ball. The ace spinner got the better of Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips with his carrom balls and got his name back on the wickets tally after remaining wicketless in the first innings.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: R Ashwin 150 chase won't be easy!
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that a chase of around 150 won't be very easy for the Indian batters on a not-so typical Wankhede turner, where the track is behaving differently at two ends.
"Hopefully not many, we should wrap it up with one or two runs here and there. Any runs saved in this innings is going to be much more critical. It's not going to be easy, we'll have to bat really well," Ashwin told former teammate Dinesh Karthik in a snap interview for Jio Cinema.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Ajaz Patel confident of defending target
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Ajaz Patel, who claimed 5/103 in India's first innings, said how the third day will pan out will depend on how the wicket behaves in the first session.
"Whatever we score, we're going to have to try and do our best to restrict India but it'll be interesting to see how the wicket continues to play,” Patel said when asked if New Zealand have enough on the board.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill on chasing tricky target in fourth innings
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: India's Shubman Gill, who hit 90 in the first innings, said: "It's all about one good partnership when you are chasing a total which is around 150-160. If you have one partnership about 70-80 runs the match is done and dusted."
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: NZ to resume from 171/9
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand lead by 143 runs in their second innings, after Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin triggered an opposition collapse in a keenly fought third Test on Saturday. The tourists were 171/9 on day two after Jadeja bowled Matt Henry for his fourth wicket of the innings at the stroke of stumps on a sharply turning track in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel was batting on seven after he took five wickets to help bowl out India for 263, with the hosts taking a slender lead of 28.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Result on cards today
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: We're going to get a result today if the rain doesn't play a spoilsport which looks highly unlikely. The momentum is currently in India's favour but things might change quickly here which he have saw in previous matches too. The New Zealand spinners know how to exploit these conditions and if they get it right, it is going to be a massive trouble for the Indian batters.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: IND look to wrap NZ innings early
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: The Indian spinners will look to wrap the New Zealand innings in the first few minutes only as every run will be crucial here. Considering, India's batting form this series, New Zealand will fance their chances if they managed to take a lead past 150 here on the turning Wankhede track.
