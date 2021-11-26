‘A middle-order batter made to open’: Former India Test player highlights technical faults in Shubman Gill's batting

Playing his first red-ball match after his injury, which ruled him out of the England Tests, Shubman Gill scored a fine half-century against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test in Kanpur on Thursday.

The 22-year-old scored 52 off 93 balls and stitched an important partnership with senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara to see India through the first session.

However, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra feels Gill doesn't possess the required technique to open the innings and instead look for other options, which can suit his abilities.

Chopra made the comments while speaking on Star Sports, where he pointed the fault in Gill's technique despite his 52-run inning.

"Whenever I see him play, he doesn't look like a Test opener to me. The way he plays inside the line, the outside edge and inside edge are both exposed."

However, Chopra suggested that the batter could come a bit lower down the order as his technique is almost perfect against the spinners.

"But when he plays spin, he is tall and uses his feet well, uses the reach very well, his footwork is impeccable and his defense is also solid. The bat is always in front of the pad," the former Test player added.

Chopra further stated that Gill's “true colour” can be seen if he comes in the middle-order.

"In my opinion, he is a middle-order batter, he has been made to open. He has done well as an opener but his true color and form will be seen when he bats in the middle order."

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who made his Test debut, rose to the occasion and scored 75 off 136 balls to help India pile 258/4 before the close of play. The 26-year-old found great support from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also completed his half-century and will now lead India's charge along with Iyer on Day 2.

