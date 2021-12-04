Watch: All 10 wickets from Ajaz Patel's incredible record-equalling performance against India

Ajaz Patel scripted history on Saturday when he became the only third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings. The New Zealand left-armer joined England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in the elite club of bowlers who have achieved the feat.

Ajaz reached the feat during the 2nd Test of the series against India in Mumbai. He finished with astonishing figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs, which included a marathon spell from the 85th over of the Indian innings until the side was eventually bowled out in 109.5 overs.

The Kiwi spinner took four wickets on Day 1 of the Test, inflicting the first blow to India with the dismissal of Shubman Gill before sending both, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion on a duck. Later in the day, he dismissed Shreyas Iyer and kept things tight at one end to prevent India from being in complete charge of the Test on Day 1.

On the second day, Patel continued with his impressive spell as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick intervals, before wrapping up the Indian tail in the second session of the day.

Take a look at all ten wickets as Ajaz Patel reached an incredible feat:

Following his 10-wicket haul, Ajaz Patel received a congratulatory tweet from Anil Kumble himself, who welcomed him to the exclusive club.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ,” wrote Kumble on his official Twitter profile.

Earlier in the Test, Mayank Agarwal's phenomenal century (150) took India to 325 in the first innings after Virat Kohli opted to bat. The two-Test series is currently level at 0-0, with the first Test ending in a thrilling draw in Kanpur.

