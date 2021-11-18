'I rated him highly. But he hasn't lived up to my expectations': Inzamam says explosive India batter is 'under pressure'

India brushed off the disappointment of the T20 World Cup with a win over New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur. However, the victory wasn't as easy as it seemed at one stage. Chasing 165 to win, India were in firm control until the 15-over mark and appeared to be cruising towards the target before a tight squeeze applied by New Zealand in the last five overs made the chase tricky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With wickets of a set Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer falling in quick succession, India were left to get 10 off the last over when a boundary each from Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant sealed the game. But one can't help but feel that with Pant around, the team should have closed out the game sooner.

Also Read | 'It's a perfect gift from him': Suryakumar Yadav teases Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult after match-winning knock

Pant has been slightly off-colour for India since the T20 World Cup, an observation that was made by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq. The legendary ex batter, who has been highly vocal with his laurels for Pant, feels the 23-year-old batter has fallen a bit off the radar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I had a lot of expectations from Rishabh Pant. The way he has performed in the last two years, I rated him highly. I saw him play in Australia, then against England when they toured India earlier this year. The conditions he played in. I thought that like Dhoni, when the top order fails, he makes up for it at the bottom. I felt that Pant is that sort of player. But since the World Cup, he hasn't lived up to my expectations," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'You will be KKR's find this season': Venkatesh Iyer reveals senior India player's surreal prediction ahead of IPL debut

Inzamam pointed out how Pant's USP has always been to not get bogged down under pressure, which is why it is a tad strange to see the batter struggle to get going. Having said that, Inzamam is confident that it is only a matter of time before the world gets to see Pant back at his swashbuckling best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He appeared under pressure. Earlier as well, he has been under pressure, but he always used to hit his way out of it. So lately, he hasn't lived up to my expectations. He scored 17 off 17 but having said that, he is a treat to watch. He must have realised it and I'm certain he will improve his game," added Inzamam.