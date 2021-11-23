Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul ruled out of entire New Zealand Test series with muscle strain, BCCI names replacement
KL Rahul ruled out of entire New Zealand Test series with muscle strain, BCCI names replacement

India will play a two-Test series against the defending World Test Champions, New Zealand, which will kick-off the second cycle of the WTC.
KL Rahul(AP)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Senior Indian batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire Test series against New Zealand, as conformed by the BCCI on Tuesday (November 23). India will play a two-Test series against the defending World Test Champions, New Zealand, which will kick-off the second cycle of the WTC. 

Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England, has been added to the side two days before the start of the opener in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on November 25. 

ALSO READ: 'Just one innings away from gaining back the form': Pujara backs fellow senior

“Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand,” said BCCI

Shubman Gill and Mayanak Agarwal had their respective batting sessions followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener.

With Rahul missing out, Gill, who was looked at as a middle-order option for the opener, will take his usual place at the top of the batting lineup, while one between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will make their debut Thursday to fill in the middle order spot.

