India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st T20: New-look India set for Kiwi challenge
- India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Team India returns to action under new T20I captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid tonight. Find India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Updates.
India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Team India returns to action tonight in the shortest format of the game, as the side takes on New Zealand in the first of three games in Jaipur. The series kickstarts a new era in the Indian team as Rohit Sharma takes over as the full-time captain of the T20I side, while legendary former batter Rahul Dravid also begins his journey as the head coach of the senior men's team. New Zealand had finished runners-up in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, while India were eliminated in the Super 12 stage.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 06:01 PM
IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit-KL opening duo most efficient?
In the five matches where KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have opened together against New Zealand, the duo has added 225 runs in five innings – including an 89-run partnership. They had opened in all of the five T20Is during the bilateral series between the two sides in 2020.
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 05:47 PM
IND vs NZ Live: Rohit Sharma wary of Kiwi threat
New Zealand may have been depleted with some of their senior players missing, but Rohit Sharma has insisted that the side is full of match-winners.
"They are a very formidable team. And over the years, we've seen that they play well as a team. Having said that, you know, this is not really dependent on one individual. There are other individuals there who take the game away from the opposition on any given date," said Rohit.
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 05:40 PM
India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee speaks on burnout
“It's obviously a pretty busy schedule, we knew this was going to be the case even leading into the T20 World Cup, we had a series in Bangladesh and Pakistan, (some of) the guys were at the IPL, so something over the last couple of years have made scheduling a lot tougher,” Tim Southee said ahead of the 1st T20.
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 05:30 PM
Opening conundrum
Will it be Rohit-Rahul or Rohit-Ishan? Or will KL Rahul be tried as a finisher with Venkatesh Iyer making his debut? And oh, we haven't even talked about Ruturaj Gaikwad yet, who is the Orange Cap winner of this year's IPL.
Such questions usually pop up with the problem of plenty. The same problem hurt India badly in India's Super 12 stage, when Rohit Sharma was sent at no.3.
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 05:21 PM
H2H
The last time India met New Zealand, it was a one-sided affair in the T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side eased past India by 8 wickets. In their last bilateral series meeting, however, India had secured a 5-0 clean sweep victory.
H2H Record:
Matches: 17
India won: 6
New Zealand won: 9
Tied: 2
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 05:06 PM
Senior players rested
It is not only a new era in terms of changes in roles. With many senior players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami rested, it will also be an opportunity for youngsters to put their best foot forward as Team India prepares for the 2022 T20 World Cup.
While three players have received a maiden call-up, three others have only made their T20I debuts this year.
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 04:55 PM
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. While Rohit Sharma leads the Indian team, Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis in absence of Kane Williamson, who has opted to rest to prepare for the Test series.