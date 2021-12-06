India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India win by 372 runs, clinch series 1-0
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Jayant Yadav plucked four wickets early on Day 4 and R Ashwin removed Henry Nicholls to help India secure a massive 324 win in the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Jayant removed the first four wickets in the form of Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and William Somerville, while Ashwin hammered the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Henry Nicholls. The efforts by the Indian spin duo saw New Zealand being bowled out on 167 and with this the hosts also clinched the two-match series 1-0. Earlier on Day 3, the Virat Kohli-led unit dominated all three sessions to put themselves in a commanding position. After posting 325 and bundling the Black Caps out for a paltry 62, the hosts set the Kiwis a mammoth target of 540 runs. They declared their second innings at 276/7 after which the visitors closed out Day 3 at 140/5.
Catch the Highlights of Day 4 of the second Test between India vs New Zealand:
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:33 AM
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer - the birthday boy
“It was a memorable series, a great first match to remember for me (in Kanpur). I'm really proud of the way I did (bat). I'm not really thinking about it (about cementing a permanent place in the team), there are so many players who are in really good form, I hope to be more consistent going ahead. He (Rahul Dravid) has given me a lot of confidence, having started off with India A, we have gelled well, he has chipped in with ideas really happy working with me - have had great brainstorming sessions both on and off the field. Looking forward to having a great day (his birthday today).”
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:24 AM
IND vs NZ: Key performers from second Test
Mayank Agarwal produced an impeccable show with the bat, scoring 150 and 62 in both the innings.
Axar Patel delivered with his all-round abilities, scoring his maiden Test fifty and then scoring a quickfire 41 off 26 balls. With the ball he scalped a total of three wickets.
Ajaz Patel. What a Test this man has had. Became the third player in the history of Tests to pick 10 wickets in one innings. Joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.
Ashwin lead India's attack and scalped a total of eight wickets.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:14 AM
IND vs NZ: India win by 372 runs
Wriddhiman Saha stumps Henry Nicholls as India complete a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the second and final Test against New Zealand. He departs on 44 and with this India win the two-match Test series 1-0.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:11 AM
IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav picks his fourth wicket of the day
Jayant Yadav picks his fourth wicket of the day. This time it's William Somerville, who is caught by Mayank Agarwal at forward short leg. NZ: 167/9
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:07 AM
IND vs NZ: Couple of runs
A couple of singles in Ashwin's previous over as New Zealand's total move to 167/8.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:02 AM
IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav make things difficult for visitors
Jayant Yadav now cleans up Tim Southee as New Zealand go 8 down on 165.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:00 AM
IND vs NZ: India three wickets away from the win
Jayant Yadav picks his second wicket of the day. He traps Kyle Jamieson LBW on 0. India three wickets away from the win. NZ: 165/7
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:53 AM
IND vs NZ: India 4 wickets away from win
After getting hit for consecutive boundaries, Jayant Yadav makes a strong comeback, dismissing Rachin Ravindra. The batter gets an outside edge, which is caught by Pujara at slips. He departs after scoring 18. NZ: 162-6
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:49 AM
IND vz NZ: Ashwin misses length
Bit too full by R Ashwin and Henry Nicholls sweeps it away for a boundary. NZ: 154-5
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:45 AM
IND vs NZ: 150 up for NZ!
The pair of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls add 10 runs from their overnight score to take New Zealand's total to 150. Meanwhile, Jayant Yadav is extracting some good turn and bounce off the surface, making things difficult for the batters in the middle.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:42 AM
IND vs NZ: Our captain was all smiles ahead of Day 4
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:39 AM
IND vs NZ: Couple of boundaries
Rachin Ravindra hits Jayant Yadav for a couple of fours as New Zealand total reach 148-5.
-
IND vs NZ: Back to back maidens
Both Jayant Yadav and R Ashwin start off with maiden overs. NZ: 140-5
-
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:30 AM
IND vs NZ: Action gets underway
The players have arrived in the middle to resume the action on the penultimate day. Jayant Yadav will lead the Indian attack as he will bowl to Rachin Ravindra. Here we go!
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:26 AM
IND vs NZ: A look at the equation
India need 5 wickets to wrap up the proceedings.
New Zealand require 400 runs.
Henry Nicholls & Rachin Ravindra are present at the crease.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:20 AM
IND vs NZ: Indian players warm-up ahead of Day 4
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 09:05 AM
IND vs NZ: Almost ready for Day 4
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:57 AM
Rachin Ravindra on how to withstand Indian bowlers on Day 4
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:41 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘Mayank Agarwal set the template’
“The way Agarwal played in both innings for India, he put pressure on our spinners and he set the template for how I personally wanted to try and go about, taking on the Indian spinners today. Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on but it was nice to get a partnership going.” - New Zealand's top-scorer Daryl Mitchell after close of play on Day 3
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:35 AM
Ross Taylor's knock from Day 3 become meme fest for the fans
The series has been a disaster for veteran Kiwi batter Ross Taylor. He failed to live up to his reputation, managing just 20 runs (1st Test: 11,2 | 2nd Test: 1,6) in four innings.
The tour featured a chaotic display by Taylor on Day 3, where his 8-ball knock became meme fest for the fans. [Reactions]
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:22 AM
IND vs NZ: R Ashwin - the silent assassin
Meanwhile, this was also the fourth time when the carrom ball specialist has gone past 50-plus Tests wickets in a calendar year among the Indians. Check out the list:
4 - R Ashwin (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021)*
3 - Anil Kumble (1999, 2004, 2006)
3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001, 2002, 2008)
2 - Kapil Dev (1979, 1983)
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 08:14 AM
IND vs NZ: The year of Axar Patel the ‘all-rounder’
With 36 wickets and 464 runs in five Tests (including the ongoing Mumbai match) this is still the year of Axar the all-rounder. That is what Axar believes he, Jadeja and Ashwin are--all-rounders. “My batting is benefitting the team and if you see me, Jaddu and Ash bhai playing as all-rounders, it releases a bit of pressure on our batters,” Axar said after the third day’s play. Maybe it was a subtle way to camouflage the topic but there is no disputing that what Axar really does best is make Jadeja redundant at times. [Read More]
-
IND vs NZ: EX-NZ pacer slams Ashwin's critics
“Lot of people talk about Ashwin and how dominant he is at home. But there are so many bowlers around the world who have been in that exact place. Yes, his record away isn’t as good but so is the case with so many other bowlers as well. People try and find defects in numbers that suit their narrative. Why can’t we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?”
“We have all had bowlers who have dominated at home. If you look at seam bowlers in New Zealand, they have dominated at home but haven’t been as good away. It is just part and parcel of the game we play.” Simon Doull in conversation with Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:58 AM
IND vs NZ: ‘Grit, Determination & Resilience’
This was Mayank Agarwal's first 50+ score in 10 innings and there were significant speculations over his place in the Test squad ahead of the game in Mumbai.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:49 AM
IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel creates a new record
Meanwhile, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, the latest sensation in Test cricket, followed up his all-10 in the first innings with four wickets in the second to finish with a 14-wicket match haul—the best bowling figures against India. The previous best was Ian Botham’s 13-wicket haul, also at the Wankhede, in the centenary Test in 1980. Patel finished with figures of 26-3-106-4 (14/225 in the match).
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:43 AM
IND vs NZ: 'It has been a dream year for me'
India all-rounder Axar Patel addresses the press conference after the close of play on Day 3.
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:36 AM
IND vs NZ: What happened on Day 3?
India's middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn't deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test.
While Daryl Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) and Henry Nicholls (36 batting) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket, there is no denying that India in all likelihood will finish it early on the fourth day with Ashwin (3/27) looking menacing after every passing over.
- PTI
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:31 AM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts are in complete control and considering the scoreboard at the moment, they might close the match in the opening session itself. For New Zealand it will be a herculean task as they are five wickets down and Henry Nicholls is playing with Rachin Ravindra in the middle. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!