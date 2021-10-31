India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli's IND eye first WC win against Williamson's NZ

India Vs New Zealand Live Score: In the first game of the T20 World Cup 2021, India were on the right side of history against Pakistan. However, today against New Zealand, they are on the wrong side of the friendly rivalry. Virat Kohli-led India have never beaten Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a T20 WC match. Pakistan had a similar record against IND until last Sunday. Today, the “Men in Blue” have an opportunity to buck the trend and break the jinx against NZ. Moreover, both sides head into their second game of the showpiece event on the back of a win. Both teams have everything to play for. And that is why this is an unmissable game.