India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Chahal returns; Ishan replaces Rahul as India opt to bat

India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a clean sweep in his first T20I series as the full-time captain in the shortest format when India take on New Zealand in the final game in Kolkata. After registering a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the Kiwis in the second game, India might also be aiming to make some changes to the side. New Zealand, under Tim Southee's captaincy, looked weary across both games as the signs of fatigue were visible after a hectic international season.