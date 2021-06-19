India vs New Zealand Highlights, WTC Final: Kohli, Rahane put India on front foot on curtailed Day 2
- India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Highlights, Day 2: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Follow IND vs NZ updates.
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Highlights: Play has again been stopped on Day 2 due to bad light. An early Tea was taken due to the first intervention of bad light. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100 after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Trent Boult. India went to Lunch on Day 2 with 69 runs at the loss of two wickets. Kyle Jamieson broke the opening stand by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 34 after he and opening partner Shubman Gill got off to a fine start. Then Neil Wagner got Shubman Gill out in his first over. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first on Day 2 of the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:45 PM
Stumps on Day 2
Umpires have made an official decision. They have called for the end of Day 2's play due to bad light. Kohli and Rahane will look to carry on their partnership when play resumes tomorrow in Southampton.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:15 PM
Umpires are on the field
Umpires are assessing the situation in Southampton. Official decision might be coming soon.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:11 PM
Rain anticipated?
Earlier the pitch was covered but now the run-ups have also been covered. Doesn't look like a good sight.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:43 PM
Difficult situation for the batsmen
It has been a game of hide and seek with the clouds today. It surely will be difficult for the batsmen to concentrate in middle due to several delays.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:37 PM
Raining in Southampton
It has started raining in Southampton. It could signal the end of day's play. Umpires will take a call soon.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:28 PM
Might not be a long delay
The umpires are in the middle chatting with groundstaff. New Zealand players are still hanging by the sidelines. Indian batsmen Kohli and Rahane still have their pads on and more importantly, it does not look that bad. This might again be a short stoppage or so we think.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:26 PM
Play stopped due to bad light, India 146/3
The light meters are out again, it does not look good and oh no, the umpires have decided to go off. Bad light stops play for the third time on Day 2, India 146/3.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:20 PM
India 141/3
Important period of play this. New Zealand two most experienced bowlers Boult and Southee are running in under overcast conditions against India's captain and vice captain.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:12 PM
Bowling change
Trent Boult returns to the attack, replacing Kyle Jamieson.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:04 PM
Rahane hits a four, India 138/3
FOUR! Poor delivery from Southee. When you attempt a bouncer, you bang in it short and also try to aim the ears of the batsman, it was nowhere near Rahane's ear and he just pulls it away for a four.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:01 PM
Good one from Jamieson
Pretty good two deliveries from Jamieson to complete his over. India 134/3
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:55 PM
Covers are being taken off
GOOD NEWS! The hover cover has just been taken off, there was a big cheer in the ground and it looks like, the light has improved a great deal. We can be minutes away from start of play.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:40 PM
The hover cover is on
This does not look good at Southampton. The umpires have now called for the hover cover to protect the 22 yards. Still no rain yet but it has gone very dark and by the movements of the groundstaff, it does appear that they are sensing rain just around the corner.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:32 PM
Bad light stops play again
Would you believe it. The umpires had a check with the light meter and the reading was lower than the earlier one. That means, they will have to go off again. This is very frustrating. Yes, it has gone dark but surely something can be done with all the lights on.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:24 PM
Excellent over from Southee
Southee beat Kohli twice with outswingers, there was a single in between and then he beat Rahane with two even better deliveries those just held their lines. Rahane did end the over with a push through the cover point region for a boundary but full marks to Southee.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:20 PM
Pure class from Rahane, India 129/3
FOUR! Easily the best shot Rahane has played today. So easy to the eye. A fuller length delivery from Wagner, Rahane covers the swing and caresses that through the covers, all along the ground, no point chasing that one.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:19 PM
India 122/3
That was a miscued short-arm pull shot from Rahane. Thankfully for the India vice-captain it did not have enough legs to carry to the fine leg fielder. The fact that he didn't go for a booming pull shot helped him in this case.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:16 PM
Southee completes his over
Three balls were in Southee's over, which has now been completed. There was an appeal in the second ball for a caught behind but the umpire turned it down.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:12 PM
Players walking out
Virat Kohli and Ainkya Rahane have made their way into the centre and now in come the New Zealand players. This is a great sight. We will have play shortly.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:05 PM
The third session has been delayed
Right, we should have started with the final session by now but unfortunately the light hasn't improved much since the players went off for Tea. The umpires were seen having a chat with both Kohli and Williamson.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:00 PM
No rain, only bad light
Those wondering, the play has been stopped because of bad light (yes, despite the floodlights in full swing and pink ball Tests being a norm). It is not raining at all, at least as of now. However, there is forecast for rain in this session. We hope it stays away and we can complete what has been a riveting day of Test cricket.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:46 PM
Bad light forces early Tea
The umpires have decided that it has gone too dark to continue the match. So Tea on Day 2 has been taken 15 mins earlier. India 120/3. The umpires have taken a reading on the light meter, now this will be the benchmark for the next five days of this Test match.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:36 PM
6 runs from the 54th over, India 118/3
There were six runs from the Tim Southee over but it was not a one in which Virat Kohli can claim his dominance. Kohli played a couple of nudges in the first two deliveries but then Southee tested him outside off stump and even beat him once with the sucker ball.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:30 PM
Rahane breaks the shackles, India 112/3
FOUR! First real shot of authority and intent from Ajinkya Rahane. Grandhomme pitched it short and wide, Rahane stads tall and cracks it through the off side for a boundary.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:28 PM
Superb Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson has been superb today. After his first over, in which he tried all sort of things, he has settled into a nice rhythm, bowling at a nagging line and troubling pretty much all the Indian batters.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:19 PM
India 106/3 after 50 overs
A good comeback over from Tim Southee. A maiden. Kohli has been very patient so far, trying not poke outside the off stump.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:15 PM
Productive over, India 106/3
5 runs from the Trent Boult's over. It started with a Kohli backfoot punch through the off side for three runs then Rahane played a lovely drive to the left off mid-off to take a couple.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:07 PM
100 up for India
A nice backcfoot punch from Rahane. He rose with the bounce and punched it through the covers. It won't go the boundary but both Kohli and Rahane are quick enough to take two runs. This brings up India's 100 in the 47th over.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 07:05 PM
India 98/3
Three runs. Boult strays down the pads and Kohli whips it away through mid-wicket. Boult wouldn't mind though, it's just slightluy fuller from becoming the 2018-Edgbaston-Stokes moment
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:52 PM
Drinks, India 93/3
A testing over from Jamieson. Rahane fended outside the off stump a couple of stumps but thankfully for him and India, it beat the outside edge. Another maiden from the tall fast bowler. An hour into second session of Day 2 and India are 93/3
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:48 PM
Rahane would have gone, India 93/3
Rahane would have been taking the long walk back to the pavilion had Williamson hit the stumps. What was the need for such a risky single? We can die wondering. Rahane pushed it mid-off and scampered through for a single. It was straight to the NZ captain, who picked it up cleanly and had shy at the stumps but missed it.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:39 PM
Kohli survives
What happened there? There was a huge appeal from Boult. He seemed convinced. Umpire Illingworth went across to the square-leg umpire. In the meantime, New Zealand didn't take DRS within the 15 seconds time. But they went upstairs. There's a lot of confusion. Looks like it's an umpire review. Ultraedge show there was no bat involved. Virat Kohli is NOT OUT.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:33 PM
Boult gets Pujara, India 88/3
OUT! That's a classic Trent Boult dismissal. Ball pitching on off swinging back in to hit the back pad. The umpire had no doubts in his mind. Pujara had his doubts though. He had a long chat with captain Kohli, who perhaps advised him not to go for the DRS.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:29 PM
RCB vs RCB battle, India 87/2
Virat Kohli starts off the battle with RCB teammate Kyle Jamieson well. He leaves four deliveries outside off stump, Jamieson then tries bowl on the stumps, strays down the pads and Kohli flicks it off his pads for three runs.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:26 PM
Milestone for Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli reaches 75000 Test runs, the sixth Indian batsman to do so. He has taken 145 innings to reach the milestone - same as the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:20 PM
India 81/2
Kohli drives through the off side, first runs off Grandhomme's bowling since lunch - that's 25 deliveries. Kohli pushes Pujara to run three, he so desperately wanted to get off strike. It was a bit frustrating to face the military medium from CdG.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:14 PM
Wagner whacks Pujara on the helmet
WHACK! Pujara has been pinned by a Wagner bouncer. He wanted to play the hook shot but got late. The ball hurried on to his grill and the protective padding from the backside of his helmet goes off. Wagner immediately goes to Pujara to check on him.
Second India batsman today after Gill to be hit on the helmet by a Kiwi bouncer.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:12 PM
Grandhomme on the money, India 78/2
Grandhomme is playing with India captain Virat Kohli's patience. Four consecutive maidens after lunch from the New Zealand all-rounder. Ever since Rohit's got out, CdG has settled into a really nice rhythm.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:06 PM
Pujara finds his touch, India 78/2
FOUR! One brings two for Pujara. What a shot that was. This time Wagner errs on the full length, Pujara uses those soft hands of his to just stroke it through the covers. He gets the timing perfect.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:02 PM
first runs for Pujara
FOUR! Pujara off the mark on his 36th ball and in some style. A cut shot with full confidence that races away to the boundary. Wagner lost his line a bit there. He can bowl these short and wide stuff and this time Pujara takes full advantage of it. A big cheer from the crowd.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:00 PM
Close call against Kohli, India 70/2
Huge appeal from Grandhomme and the New Zealand players. The umpire shakes his head. Williamson asks Watling but the keeper says not to opt to for a DRS. But what a delivery that was from CdG. Pitched on off-middle and shaped away to miss Kohli's defensive push and hit his back leg. Replays suggest that the ball would have missed the off stump.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:50 PM
30 overs bowled, India 69/2
Grandhomme too starts with a maiden. A bit surprising that Williamson went in with Grandhomme at the start of this session and not Jamieson or Boult. Meanwhile, Pujara is yet to get off the mark after facing 30 deliveries.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:47 PM
Wagner starts well, India 69/2
Neil Wagner starts the post lunch session with a maiden. Virat Kohli looked certain with the leaves and footwork. He also played a cover drives but failed to find the gap.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:42 PM
Day 2, session 2
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle and so are the New Zealand players. An important session coming up. Pujara and Kohli are the pillars of Indian batting, NZ would be hoping to get both of them early.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:32 PM
Social media chatter
Lot of talk on social media about how the Indian openers batted against the new ball in the first session.
Former cricketers Nasser Hussain, Jason Gillespie, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra have given a big thumbs to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
India would have been definitely a lot happier had they carried on.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:19 PM
First session in a nutshell
It was a good toss to win for New Zealand under overcast conditions but Tim Southee and Trent Boult will be disappointed with the way they bowled in the first 10 overs. Full marks to the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for playing beautifully in the first hour. But just when it was looking like it will be all India, Jamieson struck to get Rohit Sharma out. Shubman Gill was then dismissed by Neil Wagner in his first over.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 05:02 PM
Lunch, India 69/2
That will be lunch on Day 2 (practically Day 1 as the first day was washed out due to rain). India have reached 69 at the loss of two wickets with captain Kohli and No.3 Pujara in the middle. Both sides would reasonably happy with the proceedings. New Zealand would have the momentum thanks to those two wickets in the last 30 minutes of the session.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:57 PM
Kohli off the mark, India 67/2
FOUR! That's a Kohli special. Put in on loop please. A big stride in, eyes on the ball, high elbow and a beautiful extension of the arms. It races away to deep cover boundary. What a way to get off the mark from the Indian captain.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:55 PM
Another maiden, India 63/2
Tim Southee bowls a maiden. The pressure is right back on India. Cheteshwar Pujara has faced 21 deliveries without scoring a run.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:50 PM
Gill departs, India 63/2
OUT! Neil Wagner strikes in his first over, Shubman Gill goes for 28. As easy as you like. Pitched just outside off, goes away with the angle, Gill perhaps should have left that along but he follows it and gets an outside edge. BJ Watling, in his last Test, makes no mistake. India 63/2
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:42 PM
India 62/1 after 23 overs
Plays and misses, oohs and aahs, proper Test match cricket in England this. This was missing for the first 90 minutes but as soon as Jamieson came into the attack, it has been a different ball game altogether. Another maiden for New Zealand.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:40 PM
Southee bowls a maiden, India 62/1
Tim Southee comes back into the attack and bowls a maiden. An important period of play coming up. 25 minutes to go for lunch, India have just lost a wicket, NZ will go all out for another breakthrough.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:30 PM
Rohit departs, India 62/1
OUT! Edged and taken! Full and wide from Jamieson, it moves away slightly. Rohit who had been very watchful on the off side, just goes at it with hard hands, gets an outside edge and Southee takes a good low catch in the slip cordon. Rohit goes for 34.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:21 PM
NZ lose a review, India 53/0
A big inside edge from Rohit's bat, not the best of reviews from New Zealand. They lose a DRS, Rohit survives. It was an in-dipper from Grandhomme, Rohit left bit of a gap between his bat and pad but thankfully it got the inside edge edge before thudding onto his front leg.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:17 PM
50 up for India, 53/0
FOUR! What a way to bring up India's fifty. Short and wide once again from Grandhomme and Rohit just stands there, transfers weight to the backfoot and lets his lovely hands do the work. Fifty up for India.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:15 PM
Gills smacked on the helmet, India 49/0
Oh that's nasty! Gill was skipping down the track since morning to negate the swing but Jamieson this time bangs it in short and it hits Gill on the grill. The right hander had no time to react. The physios rush in, doesn't look like anything serious but there will be a mandatory concussion check. He is okay and ready to bat.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:10 PM
Rohit special, India 49/0
FOUR! That was clobbered from Rohit Sharma. Short and wide from Grandhomme, it sat up there to be hit and Rohit is too good a player to let these opportunities go. He cuts it past the point fielder to collect another boundary.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:07 PM
Super shot from Gill, India 45/0
FOUR! Jamieson bangs it in short and Gill will never shy away from playing the pull shoot and why would he? He plays it so well. Another powerful shot off the backfoot through the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 04:01 PM
Drinks break, India 41/0 after 14 overs
A hat-trick of maidens. De Grandhomme starts off well. After the first hour of play India are 41/0. Rohit 21 off 50, Shubman 19 off 34.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:59 PM
Bowling change
Colin de Grandhomme has been introduced into the attack in place Trent Boult. Williamson hoping for Grandhomme to exploit the conditions better.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:58 PM
Jamieson backs it up, India 41/0
Back-to-back maidens for New Zealand. A much better from Jamieson. He got is lengths right, neither too full, nor too short, just the perfect areas. Shubman Gill was up to the mark. This, easily, has been the best two over-period for NZ>
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:53 PM
Maiden from Boult, India 41/0 after 12
Maiden! Classic Test cricket. Boult with perfect lines and lengths, getting the ball to move both ways and Rohit very patient, leaving the balls with confidence, like a proper Test opener.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:46 PM
Class from Gill, India 41/0
FOUR! Full, swinging in from Jamieson and Shubman Gill presents the full face of the bat. An on-drive that would make the coaches proud. The ball races away to the boundary even in this slow outfield.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:45 PM
Bowling change
Kyle Jamieson into the attack. The tall right-arm seamer replaces Tim Southee.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:42 PM
7 runs off the over, India 36/0
Shubman Gill got three runs with a confident stroke and then Rohit Sharma opened the face of his bat to put Southee's fuller length delivery through the backward point region for another boundary.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:35 PM
8 overs bowled, India 29/0
Trent Boult's fourth over ends without any major events. Must say, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been very looked. They looked secured, prepared to leave but quick to pounce on anything lose.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:30 PM
Runs flowing, India 24/0
FOUR! The boundaries are coming for India. This time Rohit was not in full control. It was a thickish outside edge that trickled between the slips and gully to race away to the fence. New Zealand new-ball bowlers have not quite got their lines and lengths right.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:27 PM
Rohit gets his first four, India 20/0
FOUR! Just a tad short from Southee and Rohit on to it in a flash. A super punch off the backfoot. Rohit is one of the very Indian players who is very comfortable off the backfoot.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:25 PM
First boundary of WTC final, India 16/0
FOUR! Cracker of a shot from Shubman Gill. That was one of those don't bowl short to me shots. Boult drags it to the halfway mark without much venom. Gill, on the front, just transfers his weight and pulls it with full confidence to collect the first boundary of the WTC final.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:19 PM
Shubman shows intent, India 12/0
Shubman Gill takes a shimmy down the track and taps past the square leg fielder. Once again the slow outfield due to rain, would mean the ball won't reach the boundary. Another three for India. Expect a lot of running from batsmen today.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:16 PM
Shubman Gill off the mark, India 9/0
An inside edge for a single and Shubman Gill is off the mark. His first runs in England too. Not the ideal way but he will take it for sure.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:15 PM
Rohit looks good, India 8/0
A nice positive push through the covers from Rohit. Southee went wide of the crease to generate the in-and-out angle but it was a tad fuller than what he would have liked. Rohit gets a stride in to cover the swing and just strokes it for a couple.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:13 PM
India wearing black armbands
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:10 PM
End of 2nd over, India 5/0
Trent Boult's first over ends with a full toss which was tapped down the ground from Rohit. It was not from the middle of the bat but enough to allow the right-hander to comeback for a couple.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:08 PM
Early scare for Shubman, India 3/0
Mix-up between Rohit and Shubman there. Rohit fended and it went towards the on side, not too far from the keeper. Shubman Gill set off for a single but Rohit sent him back. The youngster needed a dive to get in.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:05 PM
First over done, India 3/0
Tim Southee couldn't quite his radar right in the first over. There were a couple down the leg side and a couple way outside the off stump. Indian openers won't mind, they need to see off this new ball.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:02 PM
Rohit off the mark
Runs straightaway! A gentle delivery from Tim Southee on the pads and easy pickings for Rohit. He flicks it away through the on side. The slow outfield means, it won't go all the way but enough for India to take 3 runs.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 03:00 PM
We are all set
Indian openers out in the middle. We are seconds away from the first ball. Tim Southee has the new ball in hand, Rohit Sharma on strike Here we go!
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:56 PM
Final match for BJ Watling
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling is playing his last match for his country. The veteran cricketer had announced his retirement before arriving in England. He would want to go on a high by being crowned a WTC champion.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:54 PM
Players out in the middle
The players have made their way out. We are all set for the national anthems. First up, the national anthem of New Zealand.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:53 PM
Williamson speaks at the toss
Hopefully we can make the most of it. Saying that, wicket will be consistent throughout the game going by the cool weather. Have gone for four frontline seamers. No spinner. Great occasion and great challenge against the best team in the world. First time a WTC final, guys are really excited: NZ captain Kane Williamson at the toss.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:47 PM
Virat Kohli speaks at the toss
"We would've probably bowled first as well. But runs on the board has been our strength. In a big final, runs on the board, however many, are an advantage. As you saw the makeup of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for any conditions. We've been performing really well in Test cricket. For us this is just a Test match we have to be professional in, have to follow our processes: India captain Virat Kohli at the toss.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:43 PM
India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:40 PM
New Zealand Playing XI
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:39 PM
India stick to their playing XI
No changes in the Indian XI that was announced on Thursday. Two spinners and three seamers with Rishabh Pant at no.6
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:38 PM
New Zealand playing five seamers
No spinners in the New Zealand side. Four specialist fast bowlers with Colin de Grandhomme as the fifth bowling option.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:36 PM
TOSS UPDATE
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss opted to bowl first.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:27 PM
India likely to play with same XI
India head coach Ravi Shastri in an interview with Mike Atherton indicates that India might not change their XI. They might have thought about it had there been another washout today.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:25 PM
Southampton pitch report
New-ball bowlers will enjoy bowling on it, there is a fair amount of grass on it and of course due to the overcast conditions, it will definitely swing. Seamers are expected to dominate. Try and leave as many deliveries as you can in the first hour if you are an opening batsman, try to be at the non-striker's end: Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull with their pitch report.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:21 PM
WTC final Day 2 session timings (IST)
The toss will take place at 2:30 pm and play will be begin at 3:00 pm. And here are the session timings.
Session 1: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Lunch break 40minutes
Session 2: 5:40 pm to 7:55 pm (15 minutes extra)
Tea break 20 minutes
Session 3: 8:15 pm - 10:30 pm (15 minutes extra)
NOTE: Play can be extended for another 30 minutes if the scheduled 98 overs are not bowled by 10:30 pm.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:16 PM
Team India in a huddle
Captain Virat Kohli is doing all the talking in the huddle at the moment, which is on the expected lines. What might he be saying to his teammates? Go out there and enjoy? The biggest match of your careers? Just another Test match? Take your guess. Your guess is just as good as ours.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:12 PM
Toss at 2:30 pm IST, what should the captains do?
'Generally you want to bat first in a Test match but both teams have good new-ball bowlers so they might think let's put the opposition under pressure by bowling first': Sunil Gavaskar.
Craig McMillan too feels it might not be a bad idea if captains opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the WTC final simply because it is cloudy and the wicket has been under covers for a long time.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:09 PM
New Zealand players warming up
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:06 PM
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle
Right, this is encouraging! We have live pictures, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and pretty much all the Indian cricketers are out in the middle having a little warm up and knocking.
Here come Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor too.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:01 PM
We have the first-look of the pitch
It does not look that bad from an Indian point of view to be honest. After the initial photos of Thursday and all the rain since then, we surely were expecting a much greener strip but it does not look that menacing on the surface area , at least if we go only by the colour of the surface. There is, however, some grass for sure.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:56 PM
New Zealand might play an all-out seam attack
Unlike India, the Kiwis have kept their cards close to their chests as far as their playing XI for the WTC final is concerned. And after the heavy rain yesterday and grim forecast for the rest of the five days, New Zealand will surely be thinking to play four seamers here. Ajaz Patel is the lone spinner in their side, who make no mistake, is a very capable wicket-taker but the presence of Pant and Jadeja, who are severe against left-arm spinners and of course the weather conditions may keep him away from the XI.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:47 PM
Current weather in Southampton
It has become a bit cloudy currently at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton but thankfully, there is NO RAIN! And kudos to the groundstaff for it making it ready for action after more than 24 hours of non-stop rain.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:44 PM
IND vs NZ WTC final live updates
Right then, back to cricket! What an exciting match-up we have today. Yes all the drama and excitement faced the rain roadblock on Day 1 but we've waited for more than 100 years for a world title for Test cricket and here we are. The WTC final is about the see the light of the day, like literally.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:40 PM
Indian cricketers pay tribute to the legendary Milkha Singh
India's legendary Milkha Singh passed away late on Friday night due to post Covid-19 complications. He was 91. Here is how the Indian cricketing fraternity remembered the icon.
"A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji Folded hands. You will never be forgotten," tweeted captain Virat Kohli.
"India’s greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect," tweeted India head coach Ravi Shastri.
"Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.
Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.
"Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely," tweeted Sourav Ganguly.
"#MilkhaSingh ji's journey and contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP SirFolded hands," tweeted Umesh Yadav.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:32 PM
It is unlikely that India will change
If India fielding coach R Sridhar's words were anything go by in the virtual press conference after the Day 1 washout, then it is unlikely that India will change their XI that includes two spinners as they believe, it is an XI that takes the conditions out of the equation. Fair enough, but that is like saying 'Titanic can't sink, it simply can't.' The weather forecast still suggests plenty of rain store for the next four-five days and we all know what happens when it is overcast in England. What will two spinners do to exploit those conditions? Maybe an extra batsman or even another seamer Mohammed Siraj might not be a bad idea.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:29 PM
Can India change their playing XI for WTC XI?
Yes of course they can. There is no rule that says they can't change the XI as they have announced it on the eve of the match. The rules say, a captain and team can change their XI before toss at point of time. Teams cannot be changed once the toss has taken place. The question is, will they?
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:24 PM
How will the reserve day be used? WTC final playing conditions
So here are all possible FAQs regarding IND vs NZ WTC final after rain washed out Day 1.
1) When will play start today?
A. Play will begin today at 3 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 pm.
2) How many overs of play will we have today?
A. 98 overs are set to be bowled.
3)Will the reserve day be used? If yes, then how?
A. Yes, the reserved day (June 23) will be used if needed to make up for the loss of time and overs.
4) Does that mean we still have full five days of cricket under normal rules?
A. Yes, but there is a slight catch. The reserve day will be used as reserved, meaning the match officials will try to make up for the loss of overs with half an hour of extra play on each day of the remaining four official days of the WTC final if there is no further delay due to weather conditions. Technically only 2 hours of play is possible to make up but since six hours of play was lost on Day 1, that means, if needed, the sixth day will only be played for 4 hours as things stand now.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:15 PM
India vs New Zealand, WTC final live
NO EARLY START, PLAY TO BEGIN ON TIME! If there is no further rain, which anyway looks unlikely, then play on Day will begin 10:30 am local time i.e 3:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:05 PM
Dale Steyn says India 'more than welcome' to change their XI
But will they is the question. We've just learned that the grass has been mowed on the pitch which indicates that it should be good to bat on given the sun is out. All the more reason for India to stick to the 11 players who were announced to play the WTC final.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:00 PM
Here's hoping it stays this way
Dinesh Karthik with possibly the 'Tweet of the Day'
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:55 PM
WTC Final: Will India change their Playing XI?
That is the second big question heading into the WTC final. Will India be forced to re-thing their Playing XI given it has rained so much in the last 24 hours and more? India announced their team on Thursday evening, which included three pacers and two spinners? Will that change given there is a chance for the moisture content on the pitch to spike? Sunil Gavaskar feels India should bring in a batsman extra and drop a spinner, while fielding coach R Sridhar has hinted that the team may stick to its original 11 players.
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:50 PM
The Big Question: How is the weather holding up?
We love to bring some great and positive news to you all. The rain is Southampton has relented and the skies have cleared as well. As of now, it is bright and sunny with some dark clouds hovering in the background. It's not going to be smooth throughout though, with there being forecast for some rain on the evening. Having said that, they are expected to be nothing more than passing showers. So brace yourself, folks. It's time!
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 12:37 PM
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live, Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Hold your breath, people. We know you're eager to know about the weather. Is it still pouring, or have things eased out? Thankfully, it's the latter. Southampton woke up to bright and clear skies today and even though there are some dark clouds playing hide and seek, we are good to go. There are some chances of showers later in the day, but as far as the first half of Day 2 in concerned, THERE WILL BE PLAY. Woohoo!