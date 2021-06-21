India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 4: Rain washes out Day 4

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rain washed out the first session of Day 4 in the WTC final. After the bad lights hampered India's bowling momentum on Sunday, Kohli & Co will look to dismantle the New Zealand batting on the fourth day of the WTC Final in Southampton. The Kiwis will resume innings on 101/2. However, poor weather is expected to dash the hopes of all cricket fans. How would the Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship pan out? Let's find out.