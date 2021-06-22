India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 5: Ishant, Shami strikes bring India right back, NZ slip to 135/5
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammed Shami strikes for the second time in the day as NZ slipped to 135/5. In the previous over, Ishant Sharma got Henry Nicholls out caught at slips. Not too long ago, Shami had Ross Taylor out driving. Shubman Gill took a fine catch at covers as he went low and converted a sharp chance into a wicket. New Zealand added 15 runs in the first hour of play, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor batting with defiance to ensure India went wicketless in the first hour of play. India's pacers Shami, Ishant and Bumrah started the penultimate day of the WTC final on a promising note creating chances but without any damage.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:58 PM
Shami strikes again, New Zealand lose another
BOWLED HIM! Two wickets in two overs as Shami cleans up Watling to pick up his 2nd wicket of the day. NZ slip to 135/5.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:50 PM
India vs New Zealand Live: WICKET
OUT! Henry Nicholls edges Ishant Sharma to second slip and India have picked up a second wicket. He squares up Nicholls as the ball flies off the edge. Rohit Sharma at second slip comes in front of Cheteshwar Pujara and his bucket-like hands do the rest. Second breakthrough for India.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:47 PM
A FOUR at last for Kane Williamson
The first boundary of the day for Kane Williamson as he flicks Jasprit Bumrah wide of square leg. It's been tough going for the New Zealand skipper. He missed out scoring a boundary in the previous over but he was not going to let that one go. New Zealand 134/3 after 69 overs.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:40 PM
India, listen to Sunny G
"India will be looking to target Henry Nicholls now. Kane Williamson hasn't scored many runs but looks solid in defence. If they can open up one end, India will have a chance of moving this game along," said Gavaskar on the BBC Test Match Special.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:32 PM
IND vs NZ Live Score: The Bhuvneshwar Kumar debate goes on
"I would have included him (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) just for this Test match because it is being played in June," says Sunil Gavaskar on air. Do you agree with the India legend?
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:29 PM
CRACKED for 4
Shami beats new batsman Henry Nicholls with snorter of a ball outside off. Tried it the second time but Nicholls was up to the challenge and played a handsome cut shot while being in the air. What a shot! That should certainly calm some nerves down.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:26 PM
What a difference a wicket can make
One wicket and India are really upping the ante here. Shami's bowling seems to have rubbed off on Bumrah, who is looking a lot more in rhythm after the previous wicket-taking over. One more wicket here and this could be India's session. And if it can be of Williamson's, there's nothing quite like it.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:18 PM
WTC Final Day 5 Live Score: WICKET! Shami gives India the breakthrough
Mohammed Shami strikes for India after drinks. Ross Taylor drives but can't keep it down for Shubman Gill to take a brilliant catch. New Zealand three down 117. Virat Kohli is delighted. No surprises there.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:08 PM
12 overs, 15 runs, 0 wickets
Who do you think the first hour of play belonged to on Day 5?
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:03 PM
Last over before the drinks interval coming up
Here we go! The final over before drinks. Truth be told - the first hour has belonged to both teams, but you have to give New Zealand that extra point for battling out this period without losing a wicket. The India pacers weren't easy to get away with but Williamson and Taylor are New Zealand's two most experienced batsmen for a reason.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:56 PM
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Chance! But Pant can't get to it
The first real chance of the day and Rishabh Pant couldn't quite make the most of it. Ishant wrapped Taylor on the gloves and flew to Pant's left into the boundary. Follows up with an in-swinger that beats Taylor's cover drive. Things are beginning to happen. New Zealand 117/2, trail India by exactly a 100.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:52 PM
Swing and seam from Shami
This is terrific from the India pacer. He's really getting the ball to do things that weren't happening before entering the attack. But as good as he's been, Taylor and Williamson have been equally defiant to see off the Indian attack so far. We're closing towards the first hour of play.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:48 PM
IND vs NZ WTC Final: So true
Shami is cracking it up. KKR concurs
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:45 PM
Ishant hits Williamson in 'the box'
This is the pace bowling combination India were looking for to start things off in the day. In just a span of six balls, Mohammed Shami has spiked the interest level in this match. And Ishant continues to bowl in rhythm. New Zealand may have not lost a wicket so far on Day 5 but they need to be watchful now that India's pacers have their tails up.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:41 PM
Excellent start from Shami
Makes Taylor check his shot the very next ball after the boundary and finished the over well by rapping Williamson on his back pad with a ball that moved back in sharply. Did India miss a trick by starting with Bumrah? New Zealand 112/2, trail by 106 runs.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live: First 4 of the morning
India introduce Mohammed Shami. Ross Taylor gives New Zealand their first boundary of the day as Ross Taylor caresses a cover drive past the diving fielder. Appreciated by the players in the slip cordon and to be honest, Shami won't be too disappointed with that.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:34 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC Final: Six overs bowled, six runs scored
Batting hasn't been easy in these conditions and it's pretty evident by what has transpired so far on the morning on Day 5. India's fast bowlers are hitting the right line and lengths and even though Bumrah is not looking as sharp, he he and Ishant have not bowled loose deliveries to Williamson and Taylor.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:30 PM
Ouch! Williamson takes a blow to his chest
That one jumps out of nowhere and pins Williamson on his chest. That was over bowled at 134 km/h by Ishant. The New Zealand yet to score a run off his bat this morning.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:29 PM
New Zealand closing in on half an hour
New Zealand are off to a circumspect start and although only four runs have been added in the day so far, the Kiwis have not lost a wicket. A couple of nervy moments early on but they have not allowed India to run away with wickets.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:20 PM
Huge appeal but going down leg
A close appeal by Ishant Sharma but on the first look, the ball seemed to be going slightly down leg. He has a discussion with Kohli and Pant, and India decide against the review. No bad involved as leg-bye is signalled by the umpire. New Zealand 103/2, just two runs scored in the day and none off the bat so far.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:16 PM
WTC Final: Maiden over for Bumrah
Bumrah is cracking up good speed. A couple of balls were bowled at over 140 while the rest in the late 130s. His second over of the day and he's making an effort to get some speed and seam movement going.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:09 PM
Ishant from the other end
With Ross Taylor taking strike, Virat Kohli has started with Ishant Sharma at the other end. Taylor isn't the best of starters and this is India's chance to strike early. What works well for them is that there is swing and Ishant is moving the ball in to Taylor. Good start for Ishant as he begins with a maiden over.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:06 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC Final: Bumrah oversteps
Bumrah just stepping a tad over the line and the third-umpire signals a no-ball. First runs of the day for New Zealand. Last ball of the over, Bumrah manages to draw the outside edge of Williamson's bat but it reaches second slip on one bounce.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 04:03 PM
Bumrah begins Day 5 for India
It's chilly, it's windy. But thankfully, it's not raining as Day 5 finally gets underway after a one-hour delay. It's Jasprit Bumrah, who's bowling to Kane Williamson, and he beats the New Zealand skipper fourth ball.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:56 PM
Out walk the players
The live scenes from the Rose Bowl is the most promising we've seen in the last 24 hours. After a lengthy delay, the players are out on the field. Virat Kohli is having a chat with Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Will those two start proceedings on what was supposed to be the final day of the Test match?
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:50 PM
Day 5: Updated session timings as follows (IST)
Session 1: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Session 2: 6:40 PM to 8:40 PM
Session 3: 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:45 PM
Good News: Play to start at 4PM IST
The official word is that play will resume in 15 minutes from now. After the umpires' inspection, Day 5 will finally get underway at 4:00 PM IST.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:39 PM
Ind vs NZ, Day 5, WTC Final: Update from Southampton
Alright then! The rain has stopped and a little bit of sunshine has been spotted. The covers at the bowling end and the sides are being rolled in. Yay! But let's keep our fingers crossed.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:36 PM
OK then!
As Prithi Narayan rightly points out, the weather in Southampton is suddenly no longer looking good.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:32 PM
We will start losing overs from now on
It's 3:30 PM IST and it means that we will begin losing overs in the day. Remember, play can extend by another half an hour, means it can go till 11PM IST. But only if the light remains constant and there is no further rain. But rest, assured, there is a strong chance that we may no longer get 98 overs unless the bowlers really speed up their over-rate.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:28 PM
Fascinating suggestion from Aakash Chopra
The former India opener has suggested an interesting idea to conduct WTC finals going ahead. Chopra feels that if rain results in washouts, how about ensuring that a total 450 overs are played out, doesn't matter how many days it takes? Not a timeless Test but making sure that those many overs are bowled. If there is no winner after 450 overs, then be it.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:20 PM
Update: Rain stops, but covers remain
Thankfully, as expected, that light drizzle was only passing. It's stopped drizzling at the Rose Bowl but the covers are still on. The good thing is that we are still in for the scheduled 98 overs of play. No loss in the numbers of overs yet.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:16 PM
Ind vs NZ, Day 5: Pitch Report
By Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar: The pitch has been under the covers for over a day. The surface would have freshened up from the covering, retained the moisture and hence that tinge of green, and there will be something for the seamers, particularly Shami who made the ball misbehave on Day 3. If they can bend their backs and get it to lift off the surface, and get to the front-edge of the good length spot, they will bother the batsmen when they're committed to the drive. The footmarks will come into play for the spinners, so getting a spinner from one end and a pacer from another will be a good idea. It's a pitch that has something for everyone.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:08 PM
Scenes right now
The teams are back in the balcony of their dressing rooms. Virat Kohli is speaking to coach Ravi Shastri. The hover cover is still on. Really frustrating.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 03:02 PM
Star delayed due to light drizzle
Oh dear! Surely did not see that coming. Five minutes before play was about to start, the covers have come on. Mike Atherton is right. Probably the rain gods are not fans of Test cricket. Thankfully, as long as play can start by 11:00 AM local time and 3:30 PM IST, there should be no loss of overs.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:56 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC Final, Day 5: Forecast for Reserve Day
Get ready for this. As of now, it's expected to be sunny tomorrow, i.e. - the Reserve Day of the WTC final. But let's keep our fingers crossed and not get ahead of ourselves. A lot can happen between now and the next 24 hours.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:45 PM
Uh oh! Just what we feared
Roughly 20 minutes before start of play on Day 5, a light drizzle makes an appearance at the Rose Bowl and the pitch has been covered. Talk about bad timing. There's still a chance of play starting on time, provided the drizzling stops in the next 10 minutes.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:40 PM
WTC Final, IND vs NZ: How good has Ashwin been in the WTC
With 67 wickets in 13 Test matches, Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked up 4 five-wicket-hauls. But he hasn't been in the action alone. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have combined to pick up 95 wickets in the WTC, which probably indicates why India stuck to these two spinners for the crunch tie.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:36 PM
It's chilly, but Virat Kohli's humour is intact
It's really windy, breezy and chilly. The Indian players have their beanies and puffer jackets on, including Virat Kohli, who was seen laughing in the visuals as he spoke to Shubman Gill. Just shows India are in no sort of pressure.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:34 PM
UPDATE!
We hear that the hover cover is on at the Ageas Bowl, but there is no rain, or is it drizzling? Not sure. But let's hope rain stays away. There's some chances of drizzle around lunch time, but it's only passing.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:27 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC Final: 28 wickets left to determine a winner
With two days play remaining, it's tricky to pick a winner here. Surely, from this point onward, it looks highly unlikely that New Zealand can lose. India would have to bowl out of their skins to dismiss their twice in two days. The only possibility for that to happen is this - India bowls out the Kiwis inside two sessions today and then get a sizeable lead before putting NZ in again. That's a lot to do in two days.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:18 PM
WAIT! Are those patches of clear skies in the background?
Whoa! When was the last time we saw that during this Test match.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:14 PM
Day 5 session timings: Here's how they look like
Session 1: 3PM to 5PM
Session 2: 5:40 PM to 7:55 PM
Session 3: 8:15 PM to 10:30 PM
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:11 PM
Update: Teams warming up
Some more promising news coming from the Hampshire bowl. The players are warming up, which signals encouraging signs. It indicates that will definitely start on time. Although there is no rain, light could prove to be a bit of an issue in the final session, as was the case on Day 2.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:07 PM
WTC Final: More from Karthik on the weather
Dinesh Karthik: 'It is a typical English weather, grey and overcast. These conditions should certainly help India and its fast bowlers. Rest assured, expect a full day's play. The entire 98 overs.'
Now, that's what we're talking about!
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 02:01 PM
Day 5: What to expect
A total of 196 overs are left to be bowled in the day, and more importantly, to determine the winner of the World Test Championship. In four days, only a total of 141.2 overs have been bowled. Having said that, given how challenging it has been for the batsmen to play, we are hopeful of one team emerging victorious here.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:57 PM
With Siraj left out, how much pressure is on Bumrah, Shami and Ishant?
In the lead-up to the Test match, there were reports that suggested that the team management was trying its best to slot Mohammed Siraj in the Playing XI for the WTC XI. But now that he isn't part of it, and India have stuck to their trio of Shami, Bumrah and Ishant, if they don't live up to the expectations, rest assured, there will be plenty of talking. Given how well Siraj bowled in Australia, his strength being swing, nine out of 10 times, he would have been a starter, especially in English conditions.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:52 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC final: What if the match ends in a draw
Just a reminder. In case the final of the WTC final ends in a draw, both teams - India and New Zealand - would share the trophy. As dull and ending that promises to be to a two-year-long journey, those are the rules and unfortunately, that's just how it is. There have been theories that perhaps the table-topper could be declared the winner, but that would be unfair to the other team that has worked hard to reach the final. Do you think the ICC should make some changes to the WTC final format going forward? Have your say.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:43 PM
In case you missed it, Keshav Maharaj has picked up a Test hat-trick
Spinner Keshav Maharaj has become the first player from South Africa to pick up a Test hat-trick in over 50 years. Geoff Griffin picked up the country's first hat-trick in 1960. Ever since, a total of 110 players have been on the chance of picking up three in three, but none could. That is, before Keshav Maharaj wrote his name in the history books.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:38 PM
How sensible is England hosting ICC matches in June?
This isn't the first time that an ICC match or matches have been washed out in England during their summer. Two years ago, at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a total of four matches were washed out. Keeping that in mind, going ahead, just how sensible it is for England to host cricket matches during the time of the year when it rains the most? Former India and New Zealand cricketers have already pointed fingers at the ICC, since there is no backup available and in the case of a draw, both teams will be declared joint-winners.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:25 PM
All eyes on India's pacers
Even though the fast bowlers from India had their tail up, there wasn't much to show in the wickets' column. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami did not get enough swing but still managed to trouble the New Zealand batsmen. The first wicket was taken by Ashwin before Ishant finally gave India a breakthrough at the very end, and who knows? Had rain not interfered, India could have targetted Ross Taylor as well. None the less, with one more day being washed out, conditions should once again favour India's pacers and they would be looking to knock New Zealand over as early as possible.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:20 PM
Cricket fans, REJOICE!
Like his stint in the commentary box, Dinesh Karthik is doing a fabulous job bringing us the daily scenes from Southampton.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:14 PM
Ind vs NZ, WTC Final: The approach
The Test match has reached a very crucial point. Technically, with just two days' worth of play remaining, it is likely that India and New Zealand would want to press for a result. The chances of two innings being played out in two days is very much a possibility as we have seen in the past. The one thing that two days of washout has ensured that this Test match should not end in a draw. A few very interesting passages of play are up for grabs.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:08 PM
The Big Question: How is the weather holding up?
Well, we have some good news for you. The skies in Southampton are still overcast, as expected. But thankfully, chances of rain are far and few. To put it simply, Day 5 of this Test match could well prove to be a repeat of Day 2, where 64 overs were bowled and, if the weather permits, we could well complete the full day's quota of overs. Then again, we wouldn't get our hopes too high. That's how fickle the English weather is.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 01:03 PM
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Day 5 LIVE
Hello and welcome to Day 5 live blog of ICC World Test Championship Final, between India and New Zealand. The last day was a mood-spoiler but today we are expecting some action at the Rose Bowl. The covers are off currently and the weather also seems fine. New Zealand will resume their innings on 101/2 with Kane Williamson (12*) and Ros Taylor coming to bat. The Kiwis trail India by 116 runs.