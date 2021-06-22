India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 5: Ishant, Shami strikes bring India right back, NZ slip to 135/5

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammed Shami strikes for the second time in the day as NZ slipped to 135/5. In the previous over, Ishant Sharma got Henry Nicholls out caught at slips. Not too long ago, Shami had Ross Taylor out driving. Shubman Gill took a fine catch at covers as he went low and converted a sharp chance into a wicket. New Zealand added 15 runs in the first hour of play, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor batting with defiance to ensure India went wicketless in the first hour of play. India's pacers Shami, Ishant and Bumrah started the penultimate day of the WTC final on a promising note creating chances but without any damage.