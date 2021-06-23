India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Reserve Day: Kohli key as India look to dominate first session against NZ
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Virat Kohli’s team India would aim for a win when they take the field against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Due to poor weather, the game has entered the reserve day. As the forecasts predict a clear sky in Southampton, India would not leave any stone unturned to make the most of it. They are currently leading New Zealand by 32 runs and will definitely aim for as much more. How would the final day of the inaugural WTC Final unfolds – let’s find out.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:11 PM
India aim have back-up runs on final day: Shami
“We have to score as many as possible and then see how much time is left to put them in and decide accordingly. In conditions like England, anything can happen but we simply can’t have a pre-plan in mind that we can get them out in this many overs. You need time to get 10 wickets and some solid plans in place. But first, we need to enough back-up runs,” Shami on India's batting.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:59 PM
8 years to India's WCT 2013 triumph
In 2013, MS Dhoni led India to a nail-biting win over hosts England and clinched the Champions Trophy. After 8 years, once again the Indian team is here in England chasing an ICC Trophy. The likes of Kohli, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma were the part of the victorious Indian side. Can they do it again?
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:53 PM
Shami's brilliance on Day 5
Mohammed Shami was all-over on the fifth day of the WTC Final. The seamer ran through the New Zealand's middle order, starting with Ross Taylor's dismissal in the first session and then castling BJ Watling. After lunch, he hunted down Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson give an edge to India over the Kiwis.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:47 PM
WTC final: What if the match ends in a draw
Just to remind you, that in case if the final of the WTC final ends in a draw, both teams - India and New Zealand - would share the trophy. To extract a result, both sides have to come out with a plan. The one who performs loosens the grip, misses out in a chance to bet the World Test Champions.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:35 PM
All eyes on Virat Kohli
It's going to be a tough task for the Indian captain as he will be expected to hold the fort against a potent Kiwi attack on the final day. Unlike the first innings, the conditions will be different and Kohli could be the gamechanger if India wish to force a result. He is currently unbeaten on 8 and a crucial innings is expected from the run machine.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:24 PM
Weatherman DK gives update
'We are clear for the FINAL Day!' - says Dinesh Karthik from Southampton.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:18 PM
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Score Update
India: 217 & 62/2
New Zealand: 249
India lead New Zealand by 32 runs
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:08 PM
ICC WTC Final IND vs NZ Reserve Day Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC WTC Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. It's the final day of the match, (the reserve day rather) which is going to be a hell of an entertainer. The weather is clear, the sun is out and we will witness a full day's play. Skipper Virat Kohli, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, will walk out to bat and resume the innings on 64/2. India lead New Zealand by 32 runs.