India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Reserve Day: Kohli key as India look to dominate first session against NZ

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Virat Kohli’s team India would aim for a win when they take the field against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Due to poor weather, the game has entered the reserve day. As the forecasts predict a clear sky in Southampton, India would not leave any stone unturned to make the most of it. They are currently leading New Zealand by 32 runs and will definitely aim for as much more. How would the final day of the inaugural WTC Final unfolds – let’s find out.