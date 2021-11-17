Mike Hussey told me 'this player is an absolute gun': Swann rates India batter 9 out of 10 ahead of 1st New Zealand T20I

The Indian squad selected for the New Zealand T20I series produced a few fresh faces. The likes of Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel earned their maiden India call-ups while Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the fold after the Sri Lanka series.

As the Indian cricket team moves into a new T20 direction under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, a lot of focus will be on the youngsters trying to find a place in the XI by the time next year's T20 World Cup comes around.

Also Read | India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Promising youngsters in line for debuts as Rohit, Dravid usher in new era

With an impressive line of youngsters, a new-look India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. Ahead of the opener, former England off-spinner made a special mention of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who sizzled not too long ago in the IPL. Gaikwad emerged the leading run-scorer of IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings and Swann cannot wait to see the 24-year-old batter get a place in India's XI.

"He has been absolutely incredible for CSK and he's played some of the best knocks I’ve seen in the IPL. That 100 he scores in Abu Dhabi was just sensational. I’m glad that Gaikwad is in. Michael Hussey told me a couple of years ago 'this guy is an absolute gun'. Just look out for him. This was before he had done anything magical. He is a 9 out of 10, a work in progress, but a seriously good player," Swann said on Cricket.com.

Swann had great things to say about Shreyas Iyer too. He returns to the national squad for the first time since the limited-overs series between India and England back in March and Swann believes the 26-year-old batter has a point to prove having experienced a topsy-turvy India career so far.

"Shreyas Iyer is a glorious man to watch bat. But he has had his ups and downs. He has had some incredible performances and then some weaker ones. He is an 8 for me but could well easily be a 10. He can get there one day. I love the fact that Gaikwad and Iyer can be in that top 4," added Swann.