‘The resilience that defines Wriddhiman Saha’: Twitter lauds India wicketkeeper-batter as he bats through pain

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha drew praises from many for his valiant display in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. The 37-year-old scored an unbeaten 61 to help India impose a stiff 284-run target for the visitors, who in response were batting on 4/1 at the close of play on Day 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saha, who endured a stiff neck, had earlier sat out on Day 3 with KS Bharat donning the wicket-keeping duties for India in the absence of the veteran cricketer.

This was Saha's sixth Test fifty and his first in 11 Tests since making 67 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saha walked in to bat in a difficult situation as India were six down at 103. He then stitched a crucial 64-run stand for the seventh wicket with star performer Shreyas Iyer, before the middle-order batter was dismissed by Tim Southee on 65.

The wicketkeeper-batter then added another 67 runs along with Axar Patel, with the spinner finishing the inning unbeaten on 28.

Saha was also seen receiving treatment during his knock with team physio giving the 37-year-old a massage on his neck during the drinks break.

Meanwhile, India will look to pack the remaining nine wickets on the final day as New Zealand need another 280 runs to win the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON