India vs Pakistan: A look at top run-getters in India-Pakistan fixtures in T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup meeting

At last, the India-Pakistan 2021 T20 World Cup is less than 24 hours away. Ever since the tournament's schedule was announced last month, the hype surrounding the marquee clash continued to grow. On the eve of the meeting, it is as high as ever. The batters from both sides have played some memorable knocks in the past encounters, especially in the T20 cricket.

And in order to revisit their past meetings, let's take a look at the highest run-getters from each side in this fixture:

INDIA

VIRAT KOHLI In this historic fixture in the shortest format, current India skipper Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs across both sides. In six matches at an average of 84.66, the right-hander has amassed 254 runs. His highest score included an unbeaten 78. YUVRAJ SINGHThe next two names in the list aren't active cricketers anymore but the fact they still continue to top the charts years after retiring bears a testament to how good they were. Second in the list is Yuvraj Singh with 155 runs in 8 matches at an average of 25.83 and a highest score of 72. GAUTAM GAMBHIRIt's not easy to forget the former India opener's match-winning innings during the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. He smashed 75, which was his highest score in this fixture. In five matches, he scored 139 runs.

PAKISTAN

SHOAIB MALIKSecond in the list of highest run-scorer across this format, and highest for Pakistan, is all-rounder Shoaib Malik. In 8 matches, the right-hander has scored 164 runs at an average of 27.33. He is one of the two players in the current T20 WC side to have played the inaugural edition in 2007. MOHAMMAD HAFEEZThat's because the only other player is spinning all-rounder Hafeez. In just 7 matches, “The Professor”, as he is fondly called by his teammates, has amassed 156 runs at an average of 26. UMAR AKMALCapping off the top-3 is Umar Akmal, who has scored 103 runs in six games at an average of 17.16.