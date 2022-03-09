Cricket Australia chief addresses possibility of hosting tri-series with India and Pakistan: 'Everyone will want to see'

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has said that the country is open to hosting a tri-series involving India and Pakistan, stating that matches between the two teams is something that “everyone wants to see in world cricket”. Pakistan and India's rivalry has been confined to events sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asia Cup for the best part of a decade due to the strained relations between the two countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja becomes No.1 Test all-rounder on ICC rankings after stellar show in Mohali

The two teams last played a bilateral series in 2012 and have not played a Test series since 2008.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja in January proposed an annual four-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England to be hosted on a rotational basis by the teams.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Hockley said his board had not discussed the proposal but would be open to hosting Pakistan and India in a tri-series.

"Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It's worked well in the past," he told reporters in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan drew the first test in their three-match series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We'd be very open to hosting ... matches,"

"There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia.

"It's a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that."

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play each other at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Hockley said the October 23 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was already sold out.