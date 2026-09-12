India vs Pakistan back on WCL calendar after two cancelled 2025 clashes, another drama may be brewing

The World Championship of Legends has once again scheduled an India-Pakistan clash, setting up the possibility of another round of controversy barely a year after the two sides failed to take the field against each other twice in the same tournament. The third edition of the WCL will be staged in the UAE from October 3 to 18, with India Champions and Pakistan Champions pencilled in for a high-profile league-stage meeting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction

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The match is scheduled for 7.30pm local time, which is 9pm IST, and is comfortably the biggest fixture of the league phase on paper. However, given what unfolded in the 2025 edition, the announcement is likely to trigger immediate questions over whether the contest will actually go ahead this time.

India-Pakistan fixture returns after double drama in 2025

India Champions and Pakistan Champions were scheduled to meet twice during last year’s WCL, but neither contest ultimately took place. Their first meeting, a league-stage fixture at Edgbaston, was called off after several members of the Indian side were unwilling to play against Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The controversy did not end there, because the tournament subsequently produced another India-Pakistan meeting in the semi-finals. India’s players again refused to participate, resulting in the knockout contest being abandoned and Pakistan Champions progressing directly to the final without a ball being bowled.

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{{^usCountry}} Shikhar Dhawan had been among the most vocal Indian players on the issue and made his position clear during the tournament. Several other prominent members of the India Champions squad were also unwilling to feature against Pakistan, turning what would normally have been the competition’s biggest attraction into its biggest off-field controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shikhar Dhawan had been among the most vocal Indian players on the issue and made his position clear during the tournament. Several other prominent members of the India Champions squad were also unwilling to feature against Pakistan, turning what would normally have been the competition’s biggest attraction into its biggest off-field controversy. {{/usCountry}}

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That backdrop makes the scheduling of the October 10 match particularly significant. WCL has once again placed India and Pakistan opposite each other despite last year’s double no-show, meaning the build-up to the contest could once again be dominated by the stance of the Indian players rather than purely by cricketing considerations.

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The 2026 edition will also mark a major change for the tournament, with the competition moving to the UAE. Matches will be split between Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while Bangladesh Champions have been added to a field that also includes India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions.

India Champions will begin their campaign against Australia Champions in Sharjah on October 3 before facing England Champions the following day. They will then take on South Africa Champions on October 6 before travelling to Dubai for the much-anticipated Pakistan clash four days later.

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India will remain in Dubai to face Bangladesh Champions on October 11 before returning to Sharjah for their final league-stage fixture against West Indies Champions on October 13. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 16, with the grand final to be played in Sharjah on October 18.

India-Pakistan encounters remain among the biggest commercial and sporting attractions in cricket, which explains why organisers have once again included the fixture. But after India Champions stayed away from both scheduled meetings last year, simply putting the match on the calendar does not guarantee that the rivalry will return to the field in 2026.

The October 10 contest therefore carries intrigue long before the squads assemble in the UAE. WCL has created the stage for another India-Pakistan showdown, but after the extraordinary events of 2025, the biggest question surrounding the fixture will be whether the two teams finally walk out to play.

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