Wasim Akram cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to question PSL's decade-long failure: ‘When we produce a talent like him…’
Wasim Akram cited Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while questioning PSL's batting pipeline, asking why the league has failed to produce a standout batter in 10 years.
Wasim Akram has held up India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an example while questioning Pakistan Super League’s failure to produce a similarly transformative batting talent despite the competition having completed a decade.
The Pakistan great, who has been closely associated with franchise cricket in both countries through coaching and mentoring roles, argued that the PSL has unearthed several quality bowlers but has struggled to provide Pakistan with a comparable stream of young batters. Akram made the remarks during a media interaction in Lahore.
Sooryavanshi has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about young cricketers in India after making an extraordinary impact in the IPL. Still only 15, the left-hander has already built a reputation around his fearless strokeplay and ability to take on established international bowlers, with his rise now being noticed well beyond Indian cricket.
“It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes we have produced a few bowlers but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent,” Akram said.
Akram points to Sooryavanshi's rise
Akram then turned towards India's teenage batting phenomenon while explaining the kind of breakthrough talent he believes Pakistan cricket needs to discover. “I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old then we will see improvement coming through,” he said.
Akram referred to Sooryavanshi as a 14-year-old, although the Indian youngster is now 15. The larger point, however, was unmistakable: Akram believes Pakistan need to create a system capable of identifying and developing exceptional batting talent at a much younger age rather than relying solely on the PSL to produce finished players.
The former Pakistan captain also stressed that the problem extends beyond the country's flagship T20 competition. According to Akram, reviving club cricket is essential if Pakistan are to improve both their talent pipeline and their performances in the longer formats. “Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket,” Akram said.
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His comments arrive at another difficult moment for Pakistan cricket, with questions again being raised over the depth of the country's batting resources and the development structure beneath the international team. For Akram, the comparison with Sooryavanshi was therefore less about one teenage batter and more about the system that allowed such a player to emerge. With the IPL continuing to introduce youngsters capable of immediately competing against elite international players, Akram believes Pakistan need to strengthen the pathway below the PSL if they are to discover their own next generation of batting stars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More