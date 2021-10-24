India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli, India's Playing XI in focus against Babar Azam's PAK
- India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli's India take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. India are undefeated against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups. Follow IND vs PAK live score and updates on the live blog.
India Vs Pakistan Live Score: There is history, there is passion, and a lot of sentiment but there is also friendship. It is a near-impossible task to define the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry but that's what makes their clash today at the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE all the more special. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2019 ICC World Cup and the format, this time around, is different. Two of the best batters in Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides and as always, their performance will play a huge role in determining the result. Pakistan have never been able to defeat India at this showpiece event but both teams look very strong heading into this game. So, for the next few hours, none of the stats and match-ups would matter and the side that plays better cricket on the day will win. It is as simple as that. But is it really? Only time will tell.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
India Vs Pakistan Full Scorecard: Record lurking for Bumrah
India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah needs to be the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:30 PM
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma with 2864 T20I runs is the 3rd highest run-getter in T20Is and notably he has featured in all the World cup till date.
• But in 25 Innings in World T20 Rohit has scored 673 runs at an average of 38.58 and a strike rate of 127.22. His best T20 world cup in terms of runs has been the 2014 edition where he scored 200 runs.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:25 PM
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Advantage PAK?
At Dubai, Pakistan has a strong record in 25 matches played they have won 15 of them which is the most wins by a team at this venue in T20Is. (Tie+w is considered as win)
• Most wins by a team at Dubai (DSC) in T20Is:
o 15- Pakistan
o 10- Ireland
o 8- Netherlands
• Since 2016 Pakistan is yet to lose a T20I at Dubai (DSC).
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:20 PM
India vs Pakistan 2021: PAK's 12-member squad
On the eve of the game, that is on Saturday night, the two captains participated in the press conference. While India's skipper Kohli held his cards close to his chest, not revealing anything about the combination, Pakistan's Babar Azam revealed the 12-member squad
Pakistan's 12-member squad against India: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:15 PM
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Venue Insights- Dubai (PT 2)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/14 By Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Against West Indies In 2016.
Highest Partnership:
126 By Alex Obanda And Steve Tikolo (Kenya) For 1st Wicket
Against Canada In 2010.
Win Rate Batting First:
70% (7 Won; 3 Lost)
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:10 PM
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Venue Insights- Dubai (PT 1)
Highest Team Total:
211/3 By Sri Lanka Against Pakistan In 2013.
Lowest Team Total:
71/10 By Kenya Against Ireland In 2012.
Highest Individual Score:
84 By Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) Against Pakistan In 2013.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:05 PM
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Who has been in form this year
So far in T20Is this year, here's a look at how the two captains have performed?
Virat Kohli- 5 matches | 5 innings | 231 runs | AVG-115.50 | SR-147.13 | 50s- 3
Babar Azam- 17 matches | 14 innings | 523 runs | AVG-37.35 | SR-132.74 | 50s- 4 | 100s- 1
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:00 PM
IND vs PAK: It's Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam
The hype surrounding the India-Pakistan clash is as high as ever. However, it's picked up more heat this time around because two of the best modern-day batting greats in Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are captaining their sides. Which captain will score more runs today? Which leader will score more runs today? Who are you backing?
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 04:55 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Recent head-to-head record
Matches: 5
India wins: 5
Pakistan wins: 0
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 04:50 PM
India vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head contests
India and Pakistan have faced each other 8 times in T20 Internationals. The "Men in Blue" have dominated this fixture as they lead the overall head-to-head 7-1.
-
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the game that cricket fans across the world had been waiting for. Match 3 of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021 will see two heavyweights square off against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Virat Kohli's Team India are playing Babar Azam's Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament. With so much history and multiple bouts of rivalry behind them, the sides would look to get off the mark on a winning note. India have never lost to Pakistan at a T20 World Cup game. Is today the day of "Men in Green" or will "Men in Blue" make it 6-0? Ladies and gentlemen, this is it. We are almost there. So strap yourself, sit back, and enjoy the action because this is as big as it gets.