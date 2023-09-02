India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK renews cricket's biggest rivalry in overcast, rainy Kandy
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Follow the live score and updates of the Group A IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Team India open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against arch rivals Pakistan, who are currently the ranked one ODI side. The match will be played in Pallekele, Sri Lanka but there are chances of rain interrupting the show. For India the focus will be on senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who'll look to go big considering the occasion. But Pakistan also boast of a strong line-up, with the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi leading their seam department. The match will also mark the return of Shreyas Iyer, who is returning after a long injury layoff. But the team will be scratching their head about whom to accommodate in the number four position. Babar, on the other hand, slammed a ton in the previous match and will hope for a repeat against the neighbours. Catch all the updates of the mega IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 encounter:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:38 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: What is really concerning
What is really concerning for fans is the weather forecast.
As per the forecast, rain and thunderstorms are likely to interrupt the proceedings. In addition there will also be a thick cloud cover throughout the match.
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:29 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Ind's probable XI
Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan
Top and middle-order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav/Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:24 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Ind squad
A look at the players who are available for the clash against Pakistan:
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:17 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Where should Ishan Kishan bat?
Since KL Rahul is not available for the match, Ishan Kishan is likely to don the gloves. But the real question is what will be his batting position?
It'll be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan is asked to bat lower down the order, which is not his natural position. If that is not the case then he could be seen opening the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma and maybe Shubman Gill can occupy the number four slot. Gill had earlier mentioned that he does have a bit of experience batting at number three and four.
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:07 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Senior pros return
Senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action after a long break. The two were part of the previous ODI series, which was against West Indies but played only one match before deciding to enjoy the proceedings from the sidelines.
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 10:04 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: What should we know
- the match is being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- the toss is scheduled at 2:30 pm IST
- the match gets underway at 3:00 pm IST
- however, there are chances of rain hitting the contest so we could also see a bit of a delay
- Sat, 02 Sep 2023 09:51 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. This is India's first match in the tournament, while Pakistan enter the competition on the back of a resounding 238-run win against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.