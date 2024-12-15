India vs Pakistan Live score U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup: IND aim to make winning start to campaign in Kuala Lumpur

India vs Pakistan Live score U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: The next generation of Asian cricket will be on display at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as the ACC Women’s U-19 Asia Cup begins fast on the heels of the men’s own U-19 tournament which concluded earlier this week....Read More

The tournament begins with an always high-profile match between India and Pakistan, as the two arch-rivals step out on the first day of the tournament to see who can establish a big win to start their campaign and put themselves in a strong position heading into the rest of the tournament.

India and Pakistan are part of a three-team group A, alongside Nepal. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin group stage will qualify through to the super four stage, meaning that while this contest isn’t a must-win, a loss will still put either of the teams in a tricky position for the rest of the tournament.

This is the first-ever edition of the U-19 Asia Cup for women’s cricket, with the tournament also being played in the up-and-coming nation of Malaysia as Asian cricket tries to spread its branches into less traditional cricketing nations. Both these teams will consider themselves as amongst the favourites for the first ever title, and will want to put forward a statement performance which lines up with that.

India’s team will be led by Karnataka’s Niki Prasad, who narrowly missed out on making the squad for India’s winning turn in the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, the team which was captained by Shafali Verma. Prasad leads a team full of candidates who will have been closely watched by the owners of the WPL franchises, ahead of the auction for that tournament which also takes place on Sunday. The players will be aware a strong showing against Pakistan will be the last chance to push their claim through for a WPL roster spot, by beating an arch-rival in an important match. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be captained by Zoofishan Ayyaz.