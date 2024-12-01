India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: IND look to make the most of curtailed match ahead of pink-ball Test
- 18 Mins ago Jack Edwards to lead PM XI
- 28 Mins ago IND to finalise batting order
- 38 Mins ago IND's pink-ball record!
- 50 Mins ago 50 overs per side match
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Persistent rain washed out Day 1 of the warm-up match between India and the Australian Prime Minister's XI. Both sides have agreed to play a 50-overs-a-side contest on Day 2 and the Indian batters in particular will be looking to make the most of it to get accustomed to the pink ball ahead of he second Test in Adelaide. India lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-0 but now have the daunting task of facing Australia in the Adelaide pink-ball Test, a fixture that the latter has dominated....Read More
India took a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a dominant and decisive 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It was a result of the bowling in particular firing in spectacular fashion, while the batting pulled up its socks in the third innings and rode a fine opening partnership and twin centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli to one of the best batting innings India have had overseas in recent memory.
It will be a matter of keeping those good habits going for India, but there remain some questions to be answered, which Indian fans might get a look into as the team takes on the PM-XI. One of these is to do with the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who will be back amongst things after missing the first Test to be at home for the birth of his second child. With KL Rahul and Jaiswal forming a great and patient partnership to open the batting, putting together 201 runs in the second innings, and Rohit looking out of form and rusty during the New Zealand series with bat in hand, the combination that India go with in Adelaide could be significant.
The pink-ball match might give an idea about what India are considering, whether that means KL Rahul batting at three or even Rohit potentially demoting himself to the middle order if Shubman Gill is also fit for these matches. All the same, India won’t want to reveal their cards too early to Australia, and keep them guessing about the combination they go with.
Another matter of consideration is whether Washington Sundar will keep his role in the team. While he has been in solid form with bat and ball both, Ravichandran Ashwin might offer more threat with spin with the pink ball and on a more spin-friendly track in Adelaide. While Sundar was partially chosen for his superior batting ability and suitability to Australian bounce, Nitish Kumar Reddy looked very strong with the bat and might be more than capable as a number seven for the team. Ashwin will want to play himself into consideration.
On the Australian front, the Prime Minister’s XI will be coached by Tim Paine and captained by New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards, but it is a team made largely of fresh faces and new names for international cricket fans. It’s a chance for some of the best prospects in Australian domestic cricket to face off against world class opposition in front of a home crowd at the Manuka Oval, and in doing so gain priceless experience and advice from players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Teenager Sam Konstas and wicketkeeper Oliver Davies are two names who will be looking to shine, while the bowling will be headlined by the always-dangerous Scott Boland who has shown his quality in his limited Test match chances. There are four players who won the U-19 World Cup campaign for Australia in South Africa, including Konstas and player of the match in the final, Mahli Beardman.
It should be an intriguing contest as India look to get accustomed to the pink ball at the Manuka Oval, with the shortened match not an issue for providing plenty of entertainment and a lot of takeaways for both teams to carry into the future.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Jaiswal second in Test batting rankings!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a scintillating 161, leaped to second spot with career-best 825 points behind England's Joe Root (903 points) in the rankings for batters. Star batter Virat Kohli continued charting his way up as he improved nine spots to reach 13th following his 30th Test century.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Bumrah back at the top of rankings!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2:Jasprit Bumrah toppled Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood to regain the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings on the back of his match-winning spell against Australia in the first Test at Perth. Stand-in skipper Bumrah returned with excellent match figures of 8 for 72 as India crushed Australia by 295 runs to take a1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: IND batters in focus!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: India would be hoping to get a lot more time with the bat than the ball. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, who are unlikely to be considered unless there is an injury, would also be hoping for some game time.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: 50 overs per side a fair deal for IND
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: The 50 overs per side will allow a fair chance for both batters and bowlers to get used to pink-ball. Day 1 was entirely washed out due to persistent rain without the toss taking place. It will be a crucial day for the Indian team.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Jack Edwards to lead PM XI
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: With Test players like Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland in the line-up, the visitors can hope for some decent match practice. The PM's XI will be led by all-rounder Jack Edwards and will also have Australia U-19 stars including Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O’Connor and Sam Konstas.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: IND to finalise batting order
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: The arrival of Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child and expected return of a fit again Shubman Gill will force the think tank to rejig the batting order for the match beginning December 6.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: IND's pink-ball record!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: India have played four day-night Tests thus far with their only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago when they were bowled out for 36 before making a winning comeback in the four-match Test series. The pink ball does a lot more compare to the red cherry, especially in the twilight period
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: 50 overs per side match
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: The play on Day 1 was abandoned due to persistent rain and the warm-up match will resume tomorrow (Sunday) at 9:10 am IST. Coin toss will be at 8:40 am IST.
The teams have agreed to play 50 overs per side so that India will get enough game time with both bat and ball.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Hello and welcome
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia Prime Ministers XI warm-up match Day 2 from Manuka Oval, Canberra.