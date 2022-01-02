India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

After a formidable performance in the Test series opener in Centurion, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit is set to take on a struggling South African side in Johannesburg. India are in pursuit of a coveted first-ever series win in the Rainbow nation and a fulgurant start to the new year. A win at the Wanderers will also mark India's dominance under Kohli in the longest format, having already won series in two of the four SENA nations barring New Zealand and South Africa.

Also, Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from the toughest form of cricket shows the rough transition that the host nation is going through. For South Africa, Ryan Rickleton is slated to make his debut but he will have a tough task to compete against the current Indian line-up. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were sensational in Centurion where the world witnessed Indian pacers taking 18 wickets despite one of the days being washed out due to persistent showers.

Rahul Dravid perhaps would not want any changes to their winning combination but the Indian team will aim to conceal their middle-order flaws. Kohli himself would be looking to be among runs, having scored his last international ton back in 2019. The senior duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will also search for runs, especially when Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari are waiting in the wings. India were docked a WTC (World Test Championship) point for slow over-rate and Ravichandran Ashwin will be important to the team's bowling plans.

India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match at the venue. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice.

