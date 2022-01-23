India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: Outplayed IND look to avoid humiliation in Cape Town tie
- India vs South Africa Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the final match of India's tour of South Africa (IND vs SA) where KL Rahul-led side will aim to avoid a whitewash in the ODI contest.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Despite losing the Test series and the turmoil that followed with Virat Kohli's resignation from Test captaincy, India were still considered favourites for the ODIs. But in a space of just three days, India suffered two consecutive defeats - by 31 runs and 7 wickets - both in Paarl as the series slipped out of their hands without the team even managing to tick one of the boxes they aimed to for their preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup. With caravan at its last stop now, in Cape Town, India aim to avoid a whitewash in the series. With the series out of their reach now, India might also look to test their bench strength and give some of the newbies a go in the final match. South Africa, on the other hand, who were without two of their frontline pacers in Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, will aim to finish the series on a high.
Sun, 23 Jan 2022 12:34 PM
