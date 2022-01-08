India vs South Africa: ‘I was one of those who asked questions’: Chopra lauds ‘phenomenal’ player who proved him wrong

India may have lost the second Test to South African at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, to head into the third and final match level at 1-1, but they are expected to remain upbeat courtesy of a few stellar performances. One of them, without a shred of doubt, was Shardul Thakur, who bagged the best bowling figures for an Indian player against the Proteas in Tests. Like a lot of people, Aakash Chopra had his reservations against the Palgharh-born cricketer and like everyone else, he was happy to be wrong.

Thakur, in the first innings of the Proteas, bagged 7/61 to help India restrict the hosts to a slender lead of 27. In the second innings, he played a handy 28-run cameo to help the visitors post a 240-run target.

Former India opener Chopra admitted that he had raised questions on Thakur's place in the team but was content with the reality.

“Shardul Thakur has been the pick of the Indian bowlers, rather the Indian players, in the second Test match. Personally, I was one of those guys who asked questions,” said Chopra.

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Chopra explained why he had doubts about Thakur.

"If he is not scoring runs and is not picking up wickets in any case because if you are the fourth bowler, you don't get the bowling. In fact, even when he took seven wickets, he bowled just one ball in the first 35 overs."

“So, if you are not introduced in 35 overs and you are not able to score runs, which was the case in the first two or three innings, your place in the team is in question because then you will play a fourth fast bowler,” Chopra said.

He concluded:

"But then, he just turned this Test match on its head by that inspiring spell. He took seven wickets, which is a huge achievement. After that, he scored crucial 28 runs with the bat because of which India got a lead of 239. So in my opinion, Lord Thakur is absolutely phenomenal."

