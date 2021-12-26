India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rahul, Mayank open after India opt to bat

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India win the toss and opt to bat against South Africa in the 1st Test of the series in Centurion. Widely considered to be the ‘final frontier’ for Virat Kohli's side, South Africa remains the only place where India are yet to win a Test series. Having enjoyed a stellar away Test run this year with series win in Australia and a 2-1 away series lead over England, Kohli and co. will be able to continue on the momentum. While India take the field without their newly-appointed vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the hosts faced a blow with their frontline pacer Anrich Nortje being ruled out with injury.