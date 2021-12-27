India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Rahul, Rahane look to continue charge, Proteas target early wickets

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: After electing to bat first, India have done a fair job in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion. The visitors have added 272-3 on the board and will look to impose a gigantic first-innings total for the Proteas on Day 2. KL Rahul, who scored a ton, will be leading India's charge along with Ajinkya Rahane. The pair have added 73 runs for the fourth wicket and will resume their innings from the overnight scores of 122 (Rahul) and 40 (Rahane).

Follow the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2:

