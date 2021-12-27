India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Rahul, Rahane look to continue charge, Proteas target early wickets
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: After electing to bat first, India have done a fair job in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion. The visitors have added 272-3 on the board and will look to impose a gigantic first-innings total for the Proteas on Day 2. KL Rahul, who scored a ton, will be leading India's charge along with Ajinkya Rahane. The pair have added 73 runs for the fourth wicket and will resume their innings from the overnight scores of 122 (Rahul) and 40 (Rahane).
Follow the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Rahul highlights top stats from Day 1
- Kohli has won the most tosses by an Indian captain in Test cricket
- With Rahul back, India made their 38th change to the opening combination in Test cricket since his debut
- India registered their 7th 50-plus opening stand away from home in 2021
- Rahul and Agarwal registered India's 3rd century opening stand in South Africa.
- Pujara registered his 2nd golden duck in Test cricket
- Rahul is only the 6th Indian opener to score a century in Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:45 AM IST
IND vs SA, Live: Rahul, Rahane look to see off early Day 2 phase
It's been the story of Indian batters for way too long now. On several occasions in the past, the Indian batters, despite getting a good start or having forged a partnership, have handed back the advantage to the opposition by losing wickets in the first session of a new day. Will Rahul and Rahane be able to arrest the pattern? Because rest assured, South Africa's pacers Ngidi and Rabada would come at the Indians full steam.
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:37 AM IST
What kind of total would India be looking at?
Given the rollicking start they have had, at this rate, India would be disappointed if they settle for anything less than 450. With Rahul looking set and Rahane showing determination during his entertaining knock 40 not out off 81 balls, Team India would give themselves a strong chance of putting the hosts under pressure through a big total.
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:29 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test: Centurion weather forecast for Monday
Although the weather is yet to hinder the play yet but the signs don't look good. Rains were expected on Day 1 but thankfully that was not the case. Over to Day 2, similar scenes were expected and it was raining too earlier in the day as per weather.com. However, the latest update shows that the showers have stopped but the conditions remain overcast.
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:24 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test: What happened on Day 1?
The day began with Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first. The first session was dominated by India with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal returning unbeaten. South Africa produced a fightback in the second as Mayank was trapped LBW on 60 and Cheteshwar Pujara was sent back to the pavilion on 0. The third session saw Virat Kohli being dismissed while chasing after a wide delivery Lungi Ngidi, who picked all the three Indian wickets dismissed on Day 1. Rahul then went on to complete his ton as he along with Ajinkya Rahane returned unbeaten at the close of play with India's score reading 272-3.
-
Dec 27, 2021 11:08 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the ongoing Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. India are in a good position and will look to go big from here. South Africa, on the other hand, will target early wickets and look to make a comeback in the contest. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
Get our daily newsletter
IND vs SA, Centurion weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?
1st Test: Ex-IND batting coach points out key error in Kohli's batting
‘My money could be docked': Mayank Agarwal on his debatable DRS dismissal
Sunil Gavaskar picks biggest highlight of Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach
3rd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Score: Hosts take lead, ENG look to wrap Aussie tail
- Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Follow AUS vs ENG live score, updates and scorecard.
'He needs to convert 50s': Ex-IND pacer says Kohli masterclass 'isn't too far'
- Kohli poked a delivery pitched way outside the off-stump to depart for 35 in the Test series opener against South Africa.
Virat Kohli slip-up adds pressure, extends wait for ton
- The India skipper, after the confrontation with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over the ODI captaincy change before the tour, fell to temptation after chasing a wide ball.
IND vs SA 1st Test: Game on if we can restrict India under 350, says Lungi Ngidi
1st Test: Had conversations with Dravid about being disciplined, says Mayank
Venkatesh Iyer the late bloomer? “I’m running a couple of years late”
- Be it rising as an opener for Kolkata Knight Riders, middle-order bat for Madhya Pradesh or all-rounder for India, the player is keen to catch up after his grind in the domestic circuit
ICC expresses condolences on Ray Illingworth's demise
- Born in Pudsey, Yorkshire, the off-spinning all-rounder, started his first-class career in 1951 at the age of 19.
KL Rahul’s brilliant ton puts India on top versus South Africa on Day 1
One of the great inspirational stories: Shastri on Himachal's Vijay Hazare win
Jaffer shares hilarious 'Welcome' meme as Rahul joins him in elite list
Rahul joins Tendulkar, Kohli in elite list with magnificent century in Centurion
- Rahul became only the second Indian opener to score a century in a Test in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer had amassed 116 in the 2007 series in Cape Town.