India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Question mark over Siraj's fitness as IND pacers seek early wickets

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: The opening day of the 2nd Test between IND and SA belonged to the hosts. They restricted India to just 202 and began well, with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen guiding the team to 35/1 at stumps. With weather expected to stay positive, the second day could make for some riveting action as India's pacers will be up against the slightly-experienced but promising South Africa batting line-up.