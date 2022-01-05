India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pujara, Rahane look to extend India's dominance

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: After a dominant Day 2 where India bowled South Africa out on 229 – thanks largely to Shardul Thakur's incredible seven wickets – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to keep the visitors' stronghold intact. Both batters have been under significant pressure for many months due to their indifferent form but started strongly in the second innings. Pujara, in particular, scored a brisk rate during the closing hours of Day 2 and will look to continue with similar momentum when the players return on the third day of the Test. Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were dismissed in the second innings.