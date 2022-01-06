India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Rain stops, covers off but still very overcast at Johannesburg
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Follow live score and updates from Day of the second IND vs SA Test in Johannesburg.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa made a good start to the 240-run chase as they ended Day 3 at 118/2, with captain Dean Elgar (46* off 121 deliveries) standing firm. Rassie van der Dussen (11*) also looked in control as the Proteas look to extend their dominance in Day 4. With afternoon showers predicted on Thursday, the South African batters will look to make the most of the early hours of the day while the India -- already without Siraj who suffered an injury during the first innings -- will hope for an improved performance from its pace bowlers.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 12:31 PM
Pujara on Elgar's batting on Day 3
"The way he bats, it looks like there will be a catch coming into the slips. Every time he makes a lot of runs and gives his team a good start. Hopefully, he will get out quickly. He has a different technique and temperament and it looks weird sometimes but he makes runs and we have to get him out quickly."
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 12:25 PM
What's the Johannesburg weather forecast for the day?
The weather forecast for Day 4 doesn't look as promising as it did in the first three days and it is expected that rain will likely hamper the proceedings throughout the day.
While the first hour of the day is likely to be played without much hindrance from the weather gods, rain is expected to hamper a large part of the remainder of the day.
Read full report - India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Johannesburg weather today: Will rain delay the result on Day 4?
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 12:20 PM
The ultimate praise for Elgar from a West Indies great
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 12:13 PM
How good was Dean Elgar yesterday?
The Indian attack threw everything they possibly good to the get the one South African wicket that most mattered but Elgar showed some serious grit despite a nasty bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah smacking him on the grille before a shortish delivery from Shami hit him on his shoulder. He scored 46 runs off 121 deliveries with a control percentage of 87 with 16 false shots.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 11:50 AM
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: Bumrah confronts Jansen
The incident happened in the 54th over of India's second innings on Day 3 when tailender Bumrah couldn't connect properly on a short delivery from Jansen. The pair confronted each other mid-pitch and let loose a barrage of words. WATCH
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 11:45 AM
IND vs SA Live: A day of rising tempers!
The emotions were flaring on Day 3.
During the first session, tempers flared when Rassie van der Dussen's sledged Rishabh Pant referring to his controversial catch of the South African batter. Towards the end of the Indian batting innings, things turned ugly again when Proteas youngster Marco Jansen and India's Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a war of words.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 11:36 AM
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Day 3 recap
India put 266 on the board in the second innings after half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, and a late bloom from Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur. South Africa, then, made a brisk start in the 240-run chase before Shardul Thakur struck the opening breakthrough, dismissing a dangerous-looking Aiden Markram on 31. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Keegan Petersen towards the closing stages of the game as the Proteas ended with 118/2.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 11:25 AM
India vs South Africa - 2nd Test, Day 4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa. Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen ended the third day on a strong note for the Proteas and Indian bowlers will have work to do when they come out later today.