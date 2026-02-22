IND vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup: Kuldeep likely to be benched again, Axar poised to return in Playing XI shake-up
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav is set to warm the bench once again as Axar Patel eyes a return to the Playing XI, with Washington Sundar also likely to make way in India’s latest selection reshuffle.
- 2 Mins agoIndia’s Super 8 history
- 6 Mins agoTilak's strike rate a concern!
- 16 Mins agoWin predictor
- 31 Mins agoIndia’s batting pattern
- 37 Mins agoIndia’s Road to the Super 8: Four Wins, Four Different Tests
- 43 Mins agoAbhishek Sharma under pressure!
- 48 Mins agoFrom Barbados heartbreak to Ahmedabad reload
- 53 Mins agoIndia vs South Africa T20I history
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: India’s Super 8 campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins with a heavyweight clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. It is the first match of the Super 8 phase for both sides, and in a group where net run rate could become decisive, early momentum matters....Read More
India enter this contest with clear statistical trends. Ishan Kishan has been their most explosive batter so far, scoring 176 runs at a strike rate above 200. Suryakumar Yadav has blended stability with intent, compiling 162 runs at an average of 54. In the middle overs, Varun Chakaravarthy has been India’s control factor, claiming 9 wickets in 12 overs at an economy of 5.16, often breaking partnerships just as opponents attempt to accelerate.
South Africa arrive with comparable firepower. Aiden Markram leads their batting charts with 178 runs at a strike rate touching 190, while Ryan Rickelton has maintained a similar tempo with 145 runs at over 190 strike rate. With Lungi Ngidi claiming 8 wickets and Marco Jansen 7 in the group stage, South Africa possess both early movement and middle-overs penetration.
This is not merely a marquee fixture; it is a meeting of two high-scoring batting units backed by wicket-taking pace and spin. Execution in the power play and composure at the death could define the night.
When India and South Africa last met at a T20 World Cup, it ended in one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament’s history. In the 2024 title clash at Bridgetown, India posted 176 for 7 after recovering from early trouble. South Africa, chasing their first men’s World Cup trophy, needed 30 off the final five overs and seemed in control before Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya turned the game. India held their nerve in the final over to seal a seven-run win and lift the trophy.
India’s batting returns in the group stage have been built around two clear pillars. Ishan Kishan has been their most explosive scorer, piling up 176 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 202.29, setting the tempo inside the powerplay and forcing oppositions onto the back foot early. Close behind is Suryakumar Yadav, who has combined control with calculated aggression — 162 runs at an average of 54, including a highest of 84 not out. Together, they have provided both ignition and stability, allowing India’s middle order to operate with clarity rather than crisis.
India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs
India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa Probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: India’s Super 8 history
India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 record has swung wildly across editions. In 2009 and 2010, they crashed out with three straight losses in each tournament — six Super 8 games, zero wins. In 2012, India actually won two of three (including a famous one-run win over South Africa) but still missed the semi-finals on net run rate. Then came 2024: three wins out of three in the Super 8s, the cleanest run India have ever produced in this phase. That context is why every Super 8 opener feels like a statement.
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: Tilak's strike rate a concern!
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: Tilak Varma’s place in the Indian setup is beginning to draw scrutiny as his recent outings have lacked the spark that once made him stand out. Not too long ago, he was instrumental in India’s Asia Cup success, producing a decisive knock against Pakistan in the final. But after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the T20I series against New Zealand, he has found it difficult to hit top gear. In four games at the T20 World Cup, the left-hander has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 120.45, numbers that have prompted debate about his impact in the middle order.
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: Win predictor
Before the toss, it’s close: India 52%, South Africa 48, because India’s edge is bowling control while South Africa’s edge is top-order stability and cleaner chases. If India bat first, it nudges India (54-46) because their best gear is late-innings acceleration and their bowlers defend totals well. If South Africa chase with dew or a skiddy surface, it flips SA (56-44) as their top three can keep wickets intact and cash in. The biggest swing trigger: India lose 2+ in the powerplay and SA jump to 60-40; India strike early (QDK or Markram) and it swings to 61-39.
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: India’s batting pattern
India’s batting across the tournament has had a consistent shape: a brisk Powerplay, a relatively controlled middle, and a hard surge at the death. On average per innings, India have scored 58.8 in the Powerplay (RR 9.79), then 68.0 in overs 7–15 (RR 7.56) — before switching to full attack mode with 57.8 in the last five (RR 11.55). The trade-off? Wickets keep dropping as the innings goes deeper: 2.00 (PP) → 2.50 (middle) → 3.25 (death).
India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: India’s Road to the Super 8: Four Wins, Four Different Tests
India arrive in the Super 8 unbeaten, but what stands out is the variety in their group-stage script.
First up at the Wankhede in Mumbai on February 7, India were put in by the USA and ended on 161 for 9. It wasn’t a cruise, but it was enough. The bowlers then held their nerve to restrict the USA to 132 for 8, sealing a 29-run win. On February 12 in Delhi, India went ruthless. They piled up 209 for 9 against Namibia and then bowled them out for 116 in 18.2 overs, winning by 93 runs, their biggest margin of the tournament so far. The marquee night against Pakistan came on February 15 in Colombo. India posted 175 for 7 against Pakistan and then rolled them for 114 in 18 overs, a commanding 61-run statement. Back home in Ahmedabad on February 18, India made 193 for 6 against the Netherlands and defended it cleanly, limiting them to 176 for 7 to complete a 17-run win.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Abhishek Sharma under pressure!
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Abhishek Sharma’s struggles have become a major talking point after he recorded three consecutive ducks in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Touted as one of India’s key attacking weapons at the top, the left-hander has failed to justify that billing so far. His trademark aggression, meant to give India rapid starts, has instead led to early dismissals, leaving the team exposed in the powerplay. With expectations high and opportunities slipping by, questions are growing over whether he needs to rein in his approach and rebuild his innings rather than chasing quick runs from the outset.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: From Barbados heartbreak to Ahmedabad reload
When India and South Africa meet again in the Super 8s, the ghosts are familiar — the XIs aren’t. In Bridgetown 2024, India rode Rohit, Kohli, Pant, plus the all-round spine of Hardik-Jadeja-Axar, with Kuldeep as the wrist-spin option. South Africa leaned on Hendricks–de Kock up top, Markram’s control, Klaasen/Miller in the finish, and a pace-heavy attack.
Fast-forward to 2026 and India look left-hand heavy and pace-ready: Abhishek–Ishan at the top, Tilak at 3, Rinku in the engine room, and Varun Chakravarthy now central to the bowling plan. South Africa still carry the core (Markram, de Kock, Miller, Jansen, Maharaj) but the supporting cast has shifted — Rickelton and Brevis add fresh batting gear, while Bosch/Ngidi reshape the seam mix around Rabada/Nortje.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: India vs South Africa T20I history
India vs South Africa in men’s T20Is has tilted India’s way over time. Overall, India lead 21-13 with one no-result from 35 matches. In T20 World Cups, the edge is even clearer: India have won five of the seven meetings, South Africa two. In India, the head-to-head also favours the hosts 8-4 (12 matches). And if Ahmedabad comes into the conversation, there has been at least one T20I here between the sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with India winning that contest — making it 1-0 India in Ahmedabad.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 8 match between India and South Africa from Ahmedabad. It will be a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where India emerged victorious.