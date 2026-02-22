IND vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup: Kuldeep likely to be benched again, Axar poised to return in Playing XI shake-up

Live

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Follow Latest Updates

India vs South Africa Live Score T20 World Cup: India’s Super 8 campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins with a heavyweight clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. It is the first match of the Super 8 phase for both sides, and in a group where net run rate could become decisive, early momentum matters. India enter this contest with clear statistical trends. Ishan Kishan has been their most explosive batter so far, scoring 176 runs at a strike rate above 200. Suryakumar Yadav has blended stability with intent, compiling 162 runs at an average of 54. In the middle overs, Varun Chakaravarthy has been India’s control factor, claiming 9 wickets in 12 overs at an economy of 5.16, often breaking partnerships just as opponents attempt to accelerate. South Africa arrive with comparable firepower. Aiden Markram leads their batting charts with 178 runs at a strike rate touching 190, while Ryan Rickelton has maintained a similar tempo with 145 runs at over 190 strike rate. With Lungi Ngidi claiming 8 wickets and Marco Jansen 7 in the group stage, South Africa possess both early movement and middle-overs penetration. This is not merely a marquee fixture; it is a meeting of two high-scoring batting units backed by wicket-taking pace and spin. Execution in the power play and composure at the death could define the night. When India and South Africa last met at a T20 World Cup, it ended in one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament’s history. In the 2024 title clash at Bridgetown, India posted 176 for 7 after recovering from early trouble. South Africa, chasing their first men’s World Cup trophy, needed 30 off the final five overs and seemed in control before Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya turned the game. India held their nerve in the final over to seal a seven-run win and lift the trophy. India’s batting returns in the group stage have been built around two clear pillars. Ishan Kishan has been their most explosive scorer, piling up 176 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 202.29, setting the tempo inside the powerplay and forcing oppositions onto the back foot early. Close behind is Suryakumar Yadav, who has combined control with calculated aggression — 162 runs at an average of 54, including a highest of 84 not out. Together, they have provided both ignition and stability, allowing India’s middle order to operate with clarity rather than crisis. India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. South Africa Probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. ...Read More

