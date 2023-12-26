India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rain threat, final frontier, prelude to future in IND vs SA showdown

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: It's tough to win in South Africa. For India, it gets tougher. Their batters have one of the worst records here, their spinners rarely have any sort of impact in these conditions. As a team, they have never won a ...Read More Test series in South Africa. Since 1996, India have played 23 Tests in South Africa and won only 4 and never more than once in a series. Despite this, they are the third-most successful team in South Africa behind Australia and England. That's how tough it is to play South Africa in South Africa. But having said that, India have given South Africa a run for their money pretty much every time they have toured here in the last 10 years or so. In fact, the last time India went there, many believed they were the stronger of the two teams. And they did pretty well too but resurgent performances by South Africa in the fourth innings, denied India twice in the series.

What about this time? Rohit Sharma will be leading for the first time. India don't have either Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara - both dropped. Mohammed Shami is out with an injury and so is Rishabh Pant, who was a prolific run-scorer during India's last tour. But they do have Virat Kohli, who averages more than 50 here. They do have three exciting young batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who will be playing their first Test in South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah is as lethal as he ever was. Mohammed Siraj has his tail up. And South Africa? Well, they are still not the same as they once used to be. Captain Temba Bavuma is always under pressure, Dean Elgar will be playing in his farewell series, there are concerns over the fitness of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Does that mean India once again have a golden opportunity to conquer their toughest summit? Yes, in a way. At least the Indian fans would like to believe it that way.