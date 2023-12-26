India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rain threat, final frontier, prelude to future in IND vs SA showdown
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India take on South Africa in Centurion. Follow IND vs SA 1st Test live scorecard.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: It's tough to win in South Africa. For India, it gets tougher. Their batters have one of the worst records here, their spinners rarely have any sort of impact in these conditions. As a team, they have never won a ...Read More Test series in South Africa. Since 1996, India have played 23 Tests in South Africa and won only 4 and never more than once in a series. Despite this, they are the third-most successful team in South Africa behind Australia and England. That's how tough it is to play South Africa in South Africa. But having said that, India have given South Africa a run for their money pretty much every time they have toured here in the last 10 years or so. In fact, the last time India went there, many believed they were the stronger of the two teams. And they did pretty well too but resurgent performances by South Africa in the fourth innings, denied India twice in the series.
What about this time? Rohit Sharma will be leading for the first time. India don't have either Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara - both dropped. Mohammed Shami is out with an injury and so is Rishabh Pant, who was a prolific run-scorer during India's last tour. But they do have Virat Kohli, who averages more than 50 here. They do have three exciting young batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who will be playing their first Test in South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah is as lethal as he ever was. Mohammed Siraj has his tail up. And South Africa? Well, they are still not the same as they once used to be. Captain Temba Bavuma is always under pressure, Dean Elgar will be playing in his farewell series, there are concerns over the fitness of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Does that mean India once again have a golden opportunity to conquer their toughest summit? Yes, in a way. At least the Indian fans would like to believe it that way.
- India vs South Africa two-match Test series begins today in Centurion.
- Rohit Sharma said it is one of the toughest places to tour for an Indian side.
- KL Rahul is likely to keep wickets for the first time in Test matches. It will be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar for the third seamer's spot. Shardul Thakur is once again likely to be preferred over R Ashwin
- South Africa have a few headaches of their own. Rabada and Ngidi have injury problems. There is too much pressure to score runs on Aiden Markram.
- There is rain predicted throughout the day.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 26, 2023 10:01 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Centurion weather report
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: First things first, the weather forecast for today and tomorrow in Centurion is not that promising. Rain is likely to play spoilsort right through Day 1 and Day 2. India's practice session was completely washed out because of rain yesterday and it is very much possible that there will be multiple stoppages due to rain and wet outfield today. What that also means is that there will be a lot on offer for the seamers. Not that the fast bowlers need weather to help them in Centurion but it will sure add to the discomfort of the batters.Dec 26, 2023 09:56 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: IND vs SA begins today
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Hello and welcome everyone! It's been pretty long since an Indian side featured in a Test match. And no matter how much we try, it is kind of difficult to put our minds away from the loss in the World Cup final. But as captain Rohit Sharma said, a Test series win in South Africa, something which India have never achieved, may not be enough to cover up for the loss in the World Cup final but it will surely be a red-letter day in the history of the Indian team.
The two-match Test series begins with the Boxing Day Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion.Share this articleTopics
-