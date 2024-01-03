India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Can Rohit and Co. level series in Newlands with India back to full strength?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: The less we talk about the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the better it is, of course from Team India's perspective. It was a complete disaster in every sense. Big defeats in overseas Tests are nothing new but the way the Indian ...Read More team surrendered within three days, worried even their biggest fans. The batters, barring KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, looked clueless in front of the moving ball and the variable bounce. The bowlers sans Bumrah raised huge doubts about the future of India's once-famed pace attack. After a defeat by an innings and 32 runs, Rohit Sharma's India now arrive at Newlands in Cape Town for the New Year's Test.
This is a venue where they haven't won a Test. This is a venue that is likely to offer more pace and bounce, at least if the early pitch reports are to be believed. And above all, this is a venue that, dare we say, will say a lot about where India's future is going as far as red-ball cricket is concerned.
India have a few tough calls to make. In two innings in Centurion, India's batters batted just more than 100 overs in the first Test, which was less than South Africa's first innings. But with no real exciting backups in place, the batting order is likely to be the same. The same, however, can not be said about the bowling department. Ravindra Jadeja is certain to return to the XI. But whether it was in place of R Ashwin or Shardul remains to be seen. Prasidh Krishna was woeful on debut. But Rohit has hinted that the team management will back him. Then, why did they hurriedly call for Avesh Khan in the squad? Is there space for Mukesh Kumar?
What about South Africa? The hosts certainly are not at their best. This is easily their weakest side on paper in the last few years but who cares? In his last Test, Dean Elgar will be captaining the side in place of an injured Temba Bavuma. Lungi Ngidi is likely to return to the XI in place of Gerald Coetzee.
- India are hoping to salvage the series with a win over South Africa in the 2nd Test at Cape Town.
- With captain Temba Bavuma missing the 2nd Test with a hamstring strain, Dean Elgar is leading South Africa in the series decider.
- Veteran opener Elgar will bid farewell to Test cricket after playing the second and final encounter of the India series.
- Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is available for selection after missing the 1st Test against the Proteas.
- Jan 03, 2024 11:16 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Know all about Shardul’s injury scare
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has some ankle issues, and the seamer didn't bowl in the last couple of sessions ahead of the 2nd Test match. The medium pacer and lower-order batter was also spotted walking with a slight limp. For the unversed, Shardul sustained a blow on his left shoulder when he was batting. However, he swiftly recovered and batted at the nets on Monday. The pacer didn’t bowl a single delivery on Monday and Tuesday.Jan 03, 2024 11:07 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Should Shubman continue to bat at No.3?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's No. 3 batting position in Test cricket was thoroughly discussed by skipper Rohit Sharma in the traditional press conference for the 2nd Test between India and South Africa. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cape Town encounter, veteran opener Rohit revealed that he used to hate batting at Gill's new position."It is an individual thing as to how you think about certain batting positions. I personally hated batting at No. 3. That is my opinion on that. Either you open the batting or you wait and go a little down the order - No. 5 or 6. But since I have started opening the batting, from No. 3 onwards to No. 7, I do not think it is the right position for anyone," Rohit said. "Sometimes when the opener gets injured in the first innings, the No. 3 has to walk out and open the batting. So, I do not see much difference there," he added.Jan 03, 2024 11:00 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Let's talk about India's abysmal record in South Africa
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Team India has never won a Test series in South Africa. The visitors have managed to register a win in at least one Test match in their previous visits to the Rainbow Nation. India won a Test in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 editions of the Test series against the hosts. The 2013-2014 season was the last time when India failed to win a single game of an away Test series against the Proteas. Will history repeat itself in Cape Town?Jan 03, 2024 10:51 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma showing faith in Prasidh Krishna
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed pacer Prasidh Krishna to deliver the goods for the visitors in the longest format. The Indian pacer leaked 93 runs in 20 overs on debut for Rohit's men against South Africa. India lost the Centurion Test by an innings and 32 runs."We had a brief chat with management as to what we want from this game from bowlers, we haven’t exactly finalized our eleven, but all our players are fit and available. We will sit down and decide," Rohit said when he was asked about India adding Mukesh Kumar to its playing XI.
"Having said that I know we have a little bit of inexperience in bowling and when that happens, you got to show trust in them. That can happen with any team. Post last match, I said about Prasidh playing his first game. We all get nervous when you are playing your first game. It's understandable. But I'll still back that thought of mine, that he's got good ability to succeed at this level and especially in this format. So it's just about showing faith and trust in everyone and getting the job done from them," he added.Jan 03, 2024 10:38 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: India missed the services of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has regained full fitness for the 2nd Test match against South Africa. Jadeja missed the 1st Test with back spasms. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, visitors India are hoping to level the two-match series 1-1 in the second Test at Newlands today.
“Although we've had a brief chat with the management and the coaching staff about what we want from this game, and what we want from the bowlers, we've not completely finalised our playing XI," captain Rohit told reporters ahead of the 2nd Test. "Everyone is available for selection. There are no injury concerns. We will sit down in the evening and decide what is the right one," he added.Jan 03, 2024 10:28 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: India series nothing but World Cup for outgoing Elgar!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar only cares about winning Test matches for the Proteas. The senior batter is set to retire from the Test format after the India series. He is one of only eight South African players to have scored more than 5000 runs in the longest and oldest format of the game. Speaking ahead of the second and final Test of the bilateral series, the stand-in South African skipper said he hopes to sign off with a 2-0 win over Rohit Sharma’s men.
“I only play the game to win. I don't care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. That's the greatest memories you can ever share with your team, everyone that has got an influential role in the background. Test series wins - you don't top that. Maybe a World Cup win is up there. I have never had that opportunity but this is my World Cup. This is my arena where I want to win,” Elgar said on the eve of the 2nd Test match.Jan 03, 2024 10:20 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: A quick look at the squads
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs.
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.Jan 03, 2024 10:04 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town. It's a picturesque venue but sure the Indian team would be in the mood to enjoy that. 0-1 down and heavily jaded after the crushing defeat in Centurion, the only thing on their minds would be to stage a comeback. It's easier said than done though.
