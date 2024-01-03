India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Can Rohit and Co. level series in Newlands with India back to full strength?

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: The less we talk about the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the better it is, of course from Team India's perspective. It was a complete disaster in every sense. Big defeats in overseas Tests are nothing new but the way the Indian ...Read More team surrendered within three days, worried even their biggest fans. The batters, barring KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, looked clueless in front of the moving ball and the variable bounce. The bowlers sans Bumrah raised huge doubts about the future of India's once-famed pace attack. After a defeat by an innings and 32 runs, Rohit Sharma's India now arrive at Newlands in Cape Town for the New Year's Test.

This is a venue where they haven't won a Test. This is a venue that is likely to offer more pace and bounce, at least if the early pitch reports are to be believed. And above all, this is a venue that, dare we say, will say a lot about where India's future is going as far as red-ball cricket is concerned.

India have a few tough calls to make. In two innings in Centurion, India's batters batted just more than 100 overs in the first Test, which was less than South Africa's first innings. But with no real exciting backups in place, the batting order is likely to be the same. The same, however, can not be said about the bowling department. Ravindra Jadeja is certain to return to the XI. But whether it was in place of R Ashwin or Shardul remains to be seen. Prasidh Krishna was woeful on debut. But Rohit has hinted that the team management will back him. Then, why did they hurriedly call for Avesh Khan in the squad? Is there space for Mukesh Kumar?

What about South Africa? The hosts certainly are not at their best. This is easily their weakest side on paper in the last few years but who cares? In his last Test, Dean Elgar will be captaining the side in place of an injured Temba Bavuma. Lungi Ngidi is likely to return to the XI in place of Gerald Coetzee.

All you need to know about 2nd Test between India and South Africa:

- India are hoping to salvage the series with a win over South Africa in the 2nd Test at Cape Town.

- With captain Temba Bavuma missing the 2nd Test with a hamstring strain, Dean Elgar is leading South Africa in the series decider.

- Veteran opener Elgar will bid farewell to Test cricket after playing the second and final encounter of the India series.

- Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is available for selection after missing the 1st Test against the Proteas.