India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: Shafali gets India off to quick start after winning toss

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Shafali Verma hit six boundaries in the first six overs of the match to get India off to a strong start. Mithali Raj had won the toss and chosen to bat first. India are without veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in this match as she has sustained a side strain. A win on Sunday will see them advance to the semi-finals them, as they have a superior NRR ( 0.768) than West Indies (-0.890). If India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who have a better NRR ( 0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR.