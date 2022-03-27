India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: Shafali gets India off to quick start after winning toss
- India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: Follow Live score and updates of India's Women's World Cup 2022 match against South Africa
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Shafali Verma hit six boundaries in the first six overs of the match to get India off to a strong start. Mithali Raj had won the toss and chosen to bat first. India are without veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in this match as she has sustained a side strain. A win on Sunday will see them advance to the semi-finals them, as they have a superior NRR ( 0.768) than West Indies (-0.890). If India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who have a better NRR ( 0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 07:04 AM
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Live score: 50 up for India
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 07:00 AM
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Live score: FOUR!
Shafali Verma powers it through covers off Khaka to get her sixth boundary of the match already. She moves to 34 off 23 and India are 45/0 in 6.4 overs.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:47 AM
IND w vs SA w, 2022 Women's World Cup Live cricket score: 17 runs off the third over!
Shafali Verma has picked South Africa's spearhead apart. A couple of two's and a no ball makes that the most expensive over for South Africa in this tournament.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:44 AM
IND w vs SA w, 2022 Women's World Cup Live: Hat-trick of fours!
India are off to a swift start here largely thanks to Shafali Verma who is giving Shabnim Ismail all sorts of problems. The first ball of the third over was too full and on the pads and she flicked that away for four. Then it was too wide outside off and Shafali cut it past backward point for another boundary after which she skipped well wide of off stump to pick it up and set the ball on its way to the fine leg boundary.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:38 AM
IND women vs SA women, Live cricket score and updates: 8 runs off the first over
Shafali Verma managed to hit a four off the fourth ball after Mandhana had run a single off the second to get off strike. Ismail had to bowl the last ball of the over again as it was well wide outside off after which the batters ran two.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:33 AM
IND w vs SA w Live cricket score: Here we go!
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the batting for India, Shabnim Ismail starts the attack for South Africa. It's now or never for the Indians.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:28 AM
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Live score: Jhulan Goswami
This is the first time in five World Cups that India are playing without Jhulan Goswami. The veteran pacer is out with a side strain and the Indians would be hoping that their previous match was not the last time she played in a World Cup match.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:23 AM
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Live score: The teams walk out
The two sides are lining up for their national anthems. South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals alongwith Australia, remember. So this is pretty much about what happens with India.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:18 AM
IND w vs SA w, 2022 Women's World Cup Live cricket score: What the captains said
Sune Luus: We'd have batted first but I don't think the wicket will change too much. It's still a WC match. We have to hit our straps and take the confidence into the semifinals. It's not just a game we can relax. We want to play our best cricket. We've made two changes. Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits and Masabata Klaas comes in for Tumi Sekhukhune.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:17 AM
IND w vs SA w, 2022 Women's World Cup Live: What the captains said
Mithali Raj: We'll have a bat. Yesterday's game was played on the same track. The spinners might get some help in the second innings. It's a good wicket to bat when the sun is out. It's all about holding our nerves, being composed and playing our best cricket. We understand the importance of winning today's hame. We have two changes. Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma in for Punam Yadav.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 06:04 AM
IND women vs SA women, Live cricket score and updates: TOSS ALERT!
India have won the toss and chosen to bat first. There will be no Jhulan Goswami with India bringing on Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma for Poonam Yadav and the veteran India pacer.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 05:44 AM
IND w vs SA w Live cricket score: India's results so far
To say India have had a topsy-turvy tournament would be an understatement. They started off by beating Pakistan by 107 runs, then followed that up with a 62-run loss to New Zealand. They then crushed the West Indies by 155 runs before falling to a four-wicket defeat to defending champions England, who were at the time yet to win a match but were made to work in their chase of a paltry target of 135. India then lost to Australia by six wickets before beating Bangladesh by 110 runs. It has been either big wins or big losses for Mithali Raj's side in this tournament.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 05:39 AM
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Live score: The equation
India, England and hosts New Zealand are all tied on six points. While New Zealand's fate is sealed as they have played all seven games and have a net run rate that is far lesser than that of England or India, the latter two teams are within touching distance of each other. England have an NRR of +0.778 while India are on +0.768. However, it is important to consider that the team placed above England on third, the West Indies, are on seven points but have an NRR of -0.885. This means that if both England and India win, they will go through to the semis with West Indies getting knocked out.
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 05:30 AM
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Live score: Hello and welcome!
India's chances of reaching the semi-finals are in their own hands as long as they avoid defeat against South Africa. For if they lose this match, it means that England would have to lose to Bangladesh in the other match that is taking place today. England won the toss and chose to bat first in that game and are finding the going difficult thus far, having lost four wickets in 29 overs for less than 110 runs. It is a tantalising next few hours coming up in the Women's World Cup so hop along for the ride!