India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL live online and on TV

The third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Currently in the lead by 2-0, the Men in Blue will look to continue the winning momentum and perform a clean sweep on the visitors.

India's batting is looking quite balanced with all the top six players among the runs in the series. If it were the top three in the first game, the likes lower-order batters KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya did the job in the second ODI.

Among the bowlers, comeback man Kuldeep Yadav proved to be the trump card in the second game and Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to stick with him on Sunday as well. For the second spinner, India have got plenty of choices in the squad with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix. The fast bowling department will just need to continue their good showing with speedster Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Pandya at the helm.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanka-led visitors will look to get a consolation win before signing off on the tour. However, their over dependence on the skipper and a wicketless Wanindu Hasaranga are the major headaches for them to resolve.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI ?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI ?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final ODI will be available on Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

